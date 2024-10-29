Annual ‘India Fair’ set to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI A fair featuring Indian folk culture will be organised soon in downtown Hà Nội.

From 11am to 4pm on November 2, the “India Fair” will be held on the premises of the Embassy of India in 58-60 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Hoàn Kiếm District.

The fair will introduce Indian culture, products, cuisine and art to the people of Việt Nam to contribute to people-to-people exchanges and promote friendship between the people of the two countries.

There will be exhibitions, food stalls, cultural shows and henna painting stalls at the fair.

The art of henna painting is currently very attractive to young people. The stalls of henna painting on hands promise to attract young people.

This is an annual cultural event organised by the Embassy of India in Việt Nam and attracts the attention of the Indian community in Hà Nội as well as Vietnamese friends. VNS