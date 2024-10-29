Vietnamese film makes UK premiere

LONDON – Đóa Hoa Mong Manh (A Fragile Flower), a film by Vietnamese director and producer Mai Thu Huyền, has had its UK premiere, captivating both the public and the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

The screening took place in a 300-seat theatre at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

With support from the Vietnamese Embassy and nine overseas Vietnamese (OV) community associations in the UK, this event marked the first time a Vietnamese film crew has held a premiere and public meeting there.

Filmed in the US, the musical drama follows the emotional journey of a young Vietnamese singer who rises from obscurity to fame overseas but is ultimately caught in the turmoil and controversies of her profession, leading to a tragic end.

Her life story is expressed through 15 songs in Vietnamese, English, and French, selected to reflect her emotional states and give audiences a deeply moving Vietnamese musical experience.

Winning 13 awards at international film festivals, the film has gained critical acclaim and audience appreciation, especially among the overseas Vietnamese communities in the US, France, the UK, and India.

In remarks after the screening, Vietnamese Deputy Ambassador Tô Minh Thu described the premiere as a meaningful cultural event, helping to strengthen ties among Vietnamese expatriates in the UK.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Huyền expressed her hope for more domestic works to go global, thereby enhancing the Vietnamese cultural and tourism appeal through films.

Richard Chamberlain, a representative of the Asian World Film Festival, remarked that this premiere in London is a significant milestone in promoting Vietnamese culture and cinema in the UK.

Nguyễn Minh Tuyến, Secretary General of the Vietnamese Association in the UK, shared her hope that Vietnamese films will be introduced annually in the UK, spreading the homeland’s culture and helping young Vietnamese overseas preserve their heritage and language. VNA/VNS