Việt Nam to jointly address ocean challenges through UNOC3: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s attendance at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) demonstrates Việt Nam’s proactiveness and commitment to jointly address global challenges with the international community, said Vietnamese ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng.

In an interview with The World and Vietnam Report ahead of the PM’s visit, Thắng underscored that this trip also aligns with the country’s sustainable maritime economic development strategy.

Within the framework of the visit, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation will also participate in bilateral activities in Nice, France and the neighbouring Monaco.

Ambassador Thắng noted that the PM’s attendance at UNOC3 and high-level engagements represents a concrete step in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, while upholding international integration, multilateral diplomacy and strengthening ties with major partners.

Việt Nam has consistently proved to be an active and responsible member of the international community, complying with international law and especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The country has also taken proactive measures in the conservation and sustainable use of the seas and marine resources, and stands ready to contribute to global efforts in this field.

Thắng noted that the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in UNOC3 is an occasion to showcase Việt Nam’s achievements in implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water), while also sharing experiences, promoting cooperation in science-technology and financing for the mission.

From the diplomatic perspective, this is PM Chính’s second visit to France in his capacity as the Vietnamese Government leader. It also carries great significance for Việt Nam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to France in October 2024, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Việt Nam in May 2025.

Việt Nam’s active participation in UNOC3 and related events also strengthens its cooperation with France and Monaco in the maritime field, said the Vietnamese ambassador.

UN Ocean Conference

At UNOC3, PM Chính will deliver a keynote speech on Việt Nam’s decisive actions towards the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources. The country’s key message is its commitment to being a proactive, constructive and responsible country in fostering cooperation for peaceful, stable, sustainable and prosperous oceans.

Additionally, the Vietnamese leader will co-chair a summit on global deltas, which has been of particular interest to countries vulnerable to climate change and sea-level rise. He will also speak at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, a UNOC3 special event hosted by Monaco.

Ambassador Thắng noted that the overarching theme of this conference, 'Accelerating action and mobilising all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean', reflects an urgent and comprehensive message regarding oceans across the world.

In today’s context, it is essential to mobilise not only governments, but also all stakeholders, from academia and the private sector to the public, to drive real change, said Thắng. He noted that the theme is not merely symbolic but a direct and urgent call to action.

This theme is particularly meaningful and practical for Việt Nam, a country with more than 3,200km of coastline, where the ocean is integral to the livelihoods of millions involved in fisheries, tourism and maritime transport.

Threats to the ocean directly impact national food security and sustainable development, Thắng noted, adding that issues such as rises in sea levels, coastal erosion, declining fish stocks and plastic pollution are increasingly visible along Việt Nam’s coast.

The country recognises the need for systematic and timely responses as well as coordinated efforts across sectors and among the international community. Therefore, this year’s UNOC3 opens opportunities for Việt Nam to connect its domestic initiatives with global cooperation networks.

The conference also encourages engagement of the private sector and local communities in driving innovation in the blue economy, green investment and the use of clean technologies in marine management, said Thắng.

The Vietnamese ambassador believed that UNOC3’s theme is a catalyst to translate awareness into concrete action, turning commitments on documents into tangible results among the international community.

Rising ocean temperatures, acidification and biodiversity loss are no longer distant scientific warnings, they are already affecting billions of people globally, he said.

UNOC3 therefore serves as a critical platform for countries to assess the current situation, share experiences, strengthen cooperation and propose practical initiatives to restore the quality of oceans – the world’s shared resource, said Ambassador Thắng. — VNS