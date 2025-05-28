Peacekeeping – a global mission from the heart of Việt Nam

Phạm Mạnh Thắng*

Driven by the nation's aspiration for peace

"Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom" – this immortal maxim of late President Hồ Chí Minh not only illuminates the path for the Vietnamese nation in its journey of regaining and defending its independence but also serves as a guiding beacon for its current international integration and responsibility.

In the past, to protect the independence, freedom, unity, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, Việt Nam endured many struggles [against foreign invaders], with immense suffering and loss. More than anyone else, the Vietnamese people profoundly understand the value of peace and always cherish and love peace.

Shortly after the August Revolution in 1945, President Hồ Chí Minh sent a letter to the United Nations General Assembly, affirming Việt Nam's support for the goals of the United Nations (UN) and expressing the desire to contribute to this common cause.

Since the country achieved peace and reunification, the Party and State of Việt Nam have consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development; multilateralisation and diversification of its external relations; proactive and active international integration; and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

On November 23, 2012, the Politburo approved the 'Master Plan on Việt Nam's Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations'.

Subsequently, on April 10, 2013, the Politburo issued Resolution No 22-NQ/TW on international integration, which outlined the directive to "proactively and actively participate in multilateral institutions, including participation in higher-level activities, such as United Nations peacekeeping operations..."

On May 27, 2014, the Ministry of National Defence announced the establishment of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Center (now Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations) and deployed its first two military officers for UN peacekeeping missions as liaison officers at the UN Mission in South Sudan. This was a historic milestone, marking Việt Nam’s official participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

Affirming Việt Nam’s stature on peacekeeping

Eleven years may not be a long time compared to the more than 80-year journey of the development of Việt Nam’s People's Army (VPA) but it is enough to demonstrate the bravery, intelligence, and qualities of 'Uncle Hồ's Soldiers' in an international, multinational environment with security and health challenges.

From the first officers carrying out individual missions at the UNMISS Mission in South Sudan, Việt Nam has successfully deployed 1,083 personnel, including officers and soldiers from the VPA and officers from the People's Public Security, in both unit-based and individual roles. Over 11 years, Việt Nam has deployed six contingents of Level-2 field hospitals, each with 63 military personnel; three contingents of engineer units, each with 184 military personnel; and sent 137 individual officers from the VPA and 16 officers from the People's Public Security to United Nations peacekeeping missions at UNISFA (Abyei region), UNMISS (South Sudan), MINUSCA (Central African Republic), and the United Nations headquarters in New York, the US.

With their bravery, exemplary conduct, and high sense of responsibility, the forces of the VPA have consistently fulfilled their missions with excellence, earning high praise from United Nations leadership and international colleagues.

Việt Nam's Level 2 Field Hospital contingents in South Sudan have provided high-quality healthcare and treatment to numerous patients, including UN personnel and local civilians.

They have successfully performed complex surgeries, such as microsurgery to reattach a hand for a Pakistani colleague and conducted air medical evacuations for many high-risk obstetric cases.

Việt Nam's Engineering Company has also demonstrated high professional competence, contributing to transforming the face of the UN mission in the Abyei area.

The VPA forces, including the Level 2 Field Hospital, the Engineering Company, and individually deployed officers participating in UN peacekeeping operations, have assisted local authorities and people by: constructing roads; helping schools build and renovate classrooms; organising classes for children; drilling and donating water wells to local communities; providing free medical examinations, treatment and medicine; and guiding local people in agricultural techniques to improve their livelihoods. These noble humanitarian actions have helped foster a strong bond between the UN blue berets in the mission and the local population. This has always been highly valued by UN leadership and mission leadership.

We have left a beautiful and profound image of the Vietnamese blue beret soldier, the image of 'Uncle Hồ's Soldiers' – contributing to spreading the noble humanistic values of the Vietnamese people, a peace-loving nation.

Future vision

In the time to come, facing the increasing demands of international integration and defence diplomacy, the VPA will continue to maintain its forces in operational areas and is committed to deeper and broader participation in UN peacekeeping operations. This will be achieved by enhancing both the quantity and quality of personnel and equipment, in line with the country's requirements, capabilities and conditions, while also increasing the proportion of female military personnel in the force.

For directly participating forces, it is crucial to ensure they thoroughly understand and can clearly distinguish the fundamental differences between UN peacekeeping forces and multinational coalition forces.

They must be equipped with the theoretical and practical basis to clearly explain to the local population of the host country that the operational purpose of the blue helmet forces is in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, contributing to the protection of peace in the region and the world.

Emphasis will be placed on supplementing specialised knowledge in fields such as military medicine, engineering, and others, ensuring that all forces participating in UN peacekeeping are fully equipped with the necessary knowledge to quickly adapt to the working environment in the missions.

The VPA will coordinate with central ministries and agencies to finalise the Draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Forces for submission to the 15th National Assembly for approval at the ongoing 9th session in June. This aims to fully institutionalise the Party's lines and guiding principles regarding Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, creating a comprehensive, robust, long-term and stable legal framework for deploying forces to participate in UN peacekeeping operations.

Participating in UN peacekeeping operations is a great honour and noble responsibility for the VPA. Thoroughly understanding and effectively implementing the aforementioned contents is a tangible way to realise the Party's lines and guiding principles, and the State's policies and laws on proactive international integration and defence diplomacy.

Eleven years is just the beginning of a very long journey... and on that journey, there will be many more challenges to overcome, many missions to accomplish, and numerous opportunities for the officers, staff, and soldiers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations to continue to affirm their capabilities by making increasingly practical contributions to world peace.

The presence of the VPA in the ranks of UN blue helmet soldiers affirms its just cause and noble humanitarianism, enhancing the country's position on the international arena. VNS

* Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.