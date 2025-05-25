Intra-bloc cooperation, international dialogue – key to development: ASEAN Secretary-General

JAKARTA — The expected announcement of ASEAN’s 20-year vision with four strategic plans at the upcoming 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia will mark a significant milestone and serve as a key driver for the bloc’s development in the time to come, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.

In a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Malaysia, the Secretary-General said the “ASEAN Community Vision 2045” is a long-term development strategy of the bloc, setting the direction for the next 20 years. He noted that it is not only symbolic but also reflects the highest political commitment of member states to building a strong, resilient, innovative, and people-centred ASEAN Community.

According him, developing a 20-year vision along with four strategic plans is a crucial step that clearly outlines ASEAN’s roadmap and how to achieve it. This vision not only fosters stronger intra-bloc cooperation but also presents a valuable opportunity to engage partners to support and contribute to the group’s collective efforts in this journey.

He highlighted the significance of the 46th ASEAN Summit, saying it serves as a vital platform for leaders to meet, engage in dialogue, and seek solutions to the region’s pressing challenges — not only from a national standpoint but also through a spirit of regional cooperation.

The world is closely watching how ASEAN responds to ongoing shifts in the global economic landscape, and that is why maintaining a neutral stance remains crucial, he said, adding that ASEAN does not take sides in strategic rivalries, instead, it seeks to cooperate with all countries and partners to bring tangible benefits to people in the region.

The Secretary-General also mentioned issues to be discussed at the summit, including a comprehensive review of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the group’s membership expansion, the situation in Myanmar, and tariffs, among other regional and global matters.

Kao Kim Hourn also touched upon on a plan to finalise the Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea by 2026, noting both ASEAN and China have shown strong commitment to bringing their negotiations to a successful conclusion.

He stressed that the process did not start from zero, as ASEAN and China have already engaged in negotiations and confidence-building measures. Building on this foundation, the COC is expected to evolve into a more advanced, effective, and legally binding instrument, aligned with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of fostering a conducive environment for dialogue, where all parties involved have a voice and share a common goal, noting that it is essential to avoid misunderstandings and risks that could lead to tensions, and that the COC must be the outcome of a negotiation process that all parties find satisfactory and acceptable.

He expressed his belief that ASEAN and China will reach a constructive agreement that serves the common interest and contributes to lasting peace and stability in the region. — VNA/VNS