Việt Nam, Thailand can foster deeper economic partnership in ASEAN based on shared strengths

Đường Thu Hương, Chair of the Việt Nam Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok, talks to Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Hằng about the economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, including the logistics sector, as well as steps to raise the bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion in the future

Could you please share with us the key strengths in the economic cooperation between our two nations? What steps do you think the two countries should take to achieve the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion in the future?

I think there are some key strengths in economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand. In terms of strategic geographic proximity, both Việt Nam and Thailand are key members of ASEAN and share important trade routes, making logistics and regional supply chain integration efficient and cost-effective.

In terms of complementary economies, Việt Nam has strengths in manufacturing, especially electronics, garments and agriculture, while Thailand has advantages in automotive, agro-processing and tourism. The sectors offer strong complementarities for trade and joint ventures. In terms of robust bilateral trade, in recent years, bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Thailand has consistently exceeded $20 billion, with Thailand being one of Việt Nam’s top trading partners within ASEAN.

In terms of private sector engagement, Thailand is one of the top ten foreign investors in Việt Nam. Major Thai corporations such as CP Group, Siam Cement Group (SCG), Central Group, WHA and Amata have established significant operations in Việt Nam, contributing to job creation and technology transfer.

In terms of regional economic frameworks, both countries are signatories to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which provides a solid framework for trade liberalisation, investment protection and standards harmonisation. There are some recommendations towards achieving the $25 billion trade turnover goal between the two countries, such as streamlining customs procedures, adopting digital border processing and enhancing logistics cooperation to reduce trade costs and time. Additionally, the two countries should encourage mutual investments in strategic sectors like renewable energy, the digital economy, green agriculture and smart logistics through tax incentives and special economic zones.

The two countries should support small and medium-sized enterprises from both sides, connecting them through business matching platforms, joint exhibitions and digital trade networks.

They should expand and upgrade land, rail and maritime connectivity, especially along the East-West Economic Corridor and Mekong sub-regional transport links, boost bilateral tourism and service trade by co-developing packages, easing visa policies and jointly promoting destinations to third-country markets. They should establish a Việt Nam-Thailand Economic Partnership Council, which will be a formal bilateral platform with Government and private sector participation to review progress, resolve bottlenecks and strategise future cooperation.

The recent visit of Thailand’s Prime Minister to Việt Nam, as well as the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, presents a meaningful milestone to elevate economic ties. I think by building on shared strengths and adopting forward-looking policies, Việt Nam and Thailand will not only achieve the $25 billion trade goal, but also foster a deeper, more sustainable economic partnership in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific region.

How do you evaluate the potential for collaboration between Thai and Vietnamese enterprises in logistics?

This is a timely and strategic question, especially as both Việt Nam and Thailand position themselves as regional logistics hubs within ASEAN. Việt Nam is a gateway to northeast Asia via the Pacific, while Thailand is central to mainland ASEAN and connected to the Indian Ocean. Together, they offer seamless East-West and North-South trade corridors. Both countries are key partners in frameworks like ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and RCEP, supporting cross-border supply chains.

About areas with high potential for collaboration, in terms of infrastructure investment, Thai logistics firms can invest in building high-standard, cold-chain or bonded warehouses in Việt Nam’s economic zones or near ports. In terms of industrial parks and logistics zones, Thai companies like AMATA, WHA Group have already successfully invested in Việt Nam’s industrial real estate. This model can be expanded through public-private partnerships (PPP). In terms of port infrastructure, collaboration in smart port development, container management systems and multimodal transport links (road-rail-sea) could improve regional flow.

In terms of technology transfer and smart logistics, Thai firms with expertise in automation, fleet management and logistics tech can partner with Vietnamese firms to digitise inventory and supply chain management, apply AI/IoT for smart warehousing and real-time tracking, develop green logistics such as electric trucks and energy-efficient hubs.

In terms of strategic joint ventures, Vietnamese enterprises offer local market knowledge, labour and location advantages, while Thai companies offer capital, technology and regional logistics networks. Joint ventures can expand services in areas like e-commerce fulfillment, cross-border trucking and last-mile delivery, especially given rising demand from Việt Nam’s growing digital economy.

In terms of policy and regional initiatives to support collaboration, improved road connectivity from Việt Nam’s central ports through Laos to Thailand offers opportunities for co-managed logistics routes and inland hubs.

Continued efforts in customs harmonisation and single-window clearance can make Thailand-Việt Nam supply chains more efficient. The two nations should establish a government-private working group to coordinate logistics planning, resolve regulatory bottlenecks, and attract investment, upskill logistics workforce with joint Thai-Vietnamese training centres or academic exchanges, collaborate on environmental standards, packaging norms and green logistics solutions to meet international demands.

Thailand and Việt Nam have complementary strengths in logistics and a shared vision for regional integration. By combining Việt Nam’s growing industrial base with Thailand’s mature logistics expertise, both countries can create a high-performance, ASEAN-integrated logistics ecosystem. With proper investment, policy support and private sector initiative, logistics cooperation can become a powerful growth engine for bilateral trade and regional competitiveness.

Could you share your perspective on the importance of developing transport links between the two nations to enhance the effectiveness of logistics connectivity between Việt Nam and Thailand?

Certainly, enhancing transport linkages between Việt Nam and Thailand is crucial for improving bilateral logistics connectivity, boosting trade and supporting regional supply chain integration. Here’s a strategic perspective on why this is important and how it can be advanced.

Firstly, strong transport infrastructure allows goods to move faster and more reliably, reduces time and cost in cross-border logistics, especially for time-sensitive sectors like electronics agriculture and e-commerce. Secondly, improved physical connectivity increases trade flows and encourages investment in industrial zones, logistics hubs and distribution networks along transport corridors.

Việt Nam and Thailand are key nodes in regional corridors like the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) and the Southern Economic Corridor. Thus, upgrading these routes enhances ASEAN’s collective connectivity and resilience. Well-connected road, rail, port and inland waterways between the two nations enable seamless multi-modal logistics, increasing flexibility and sustainability. There are some key areas for development.

For land transport corridors, the East-West Economic Corridor (Đà Nẵng - Laos - Mukdahan - Bangkok), there should be a priority for road upgrades, customs cooperation and cross-border trucking agreements. For a southern economic corridor, (HCM City - Phnom Penh - Bangkok), it should strengthen highway links, border gate infrastructure (such as Mộc Bài-Bavet) and logistics stops.

For a cross-border railway, it is advised to explore long-term development of rail links from Việt Nam’s key economic zones such as Vũng Áng and Đồng Nai to Thai railway hubs via Laos. This could support bulk cargo and reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, strengthen shipping routes and port partnerships between Việt Nam’s deep-sea ports, for example, Cái Mép - Thị Vải Port, and Thai ports, for example, Laem Chabang Port. Considering co-developing smart port technologies, digital documentation and container tracking are also among the key areas for development.

The two countries should invest in digitising customs and logistics services at key border crossings such as Lao Bảo-Dansavanh, Mộc Bài-Bavet border gates to reduce congestion and delays and establish logistics zones or bonded warehouses near border points for transshipment efficiency. They are also recommended to establish a Việt Nam-Thailand Joint Logistics Connectivity Task Force, to include ministries of transport, industry and customs authority, along with private logistics firms, to align infrastructure planning and regulatory frameworks, work towards mutual recognition of vehicle standards, driver licences, logistics documents and customs pre-clearance, encourage co-investment in highways, dry ports and intermodal terminals along key routes and coordinate with ADB, ASEAN and RCEP frameworks for funding and policy alignment.

Developing robust and modern transport links between Việt Nam and Thailand is foundational for building a highly efficient and competitive regional logistics ecosystem. It not only facilitates bilateral trade and investment, but also strengthens both countries’ roles in regional and global value chains.— VNS