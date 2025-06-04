Russian region welcomes Vietnamese investors: Deputy Governor

MOSCOW — Volgograd Oblast always welcomes Vietnamese investors and offers all possible support to the Vietnamese community living and working here, its Deputy Governor Anna Pisemskaya told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia on Tuesday.

Located in southern European Russia between the Volga and Don rivers, Volgograd serves as a gateway to southern Russia and a hub linking with Iran, Iraq, the Caucasus, and Kazakhstan. The strategic position has long made it a key player in international trade and regional connectivity.

A major advantage for Volgograd is that it hosts vital international transport corridors such as “North – South” and “West – East”. These routes not only link Russia’s European part with Central Asia, the Black Sea, and Caspian regions, but also extend to global markets.

The Volgograd-Don Canal, which links the ports of five seas, is a crucial waterway for transporting goods from European ports through Volgograd to Africa, the Near East, and the Middle East, supported by four cargo ports: Volgograd, Volzhsky, Kamyshinsky, and Kalachevsky, according to the official.

She said Volgograd has experienced robust economic growth in recent years. Over the past six years, its gross regional product has nearly doubled, driven by industry, agriculture, and trade.

From 2014 to 2024, the province launched 182 investment projects valued at 451 billion RUB (US$5.7 billion), generating around 10,000 jobs.

The “Red October” metallurgical conglomerate, one of Russia’s largest producers of high-quality rolled metal, and the Volzhsky plant, the country’s sole silicon carbide manufacturer, underscore Volgograd’s industrial prowess.

Spanning 860 sq.km, Volgograd is Russia’s third-largest oblast, behind only Moscow and St. Petersburg. It is a major agricultural powerhouse, with the country's third-largest area of farmland, after Altai and Orenburg, and also among Russia’s top five wheat producers.

Tourism is a priority of Volgograd’s development strategy as the region offers various types of tourism, from cultural and educational tours to eco-tourism, river cruises, wellness and sports travel, and specialised events for children, business travellers, scientists, and rural enthusiasts. It has consistently ranked among Russia’s top tourist destinations and claimed the top spot nationally in May.

Education and science are also strengths of Volgograd. Currently, 18 Vietnamese students are enrolled at local universities, where they are praised for their active engagement, Pisemskaya said.

Volgograd’s universities offer 82 majors and produce over 14,000 graduates annually, with more than 6,000 international students learning in what she described as a fair and welcoming academic environment.

While Việt Nam is a valued international partner, it has yet to become one of Volgograd’s leading collaborators. The provincial economic committee stressed its commitment to an open, transparent, and equitable investment climate for investors, including those from Việt Nam.

A dedicated committee on ethnic affairs ensures equal opportunities for all communities, thus fostering economic growth and reinforcing the friendship between Việt Nam and Russia, the Deputy Governor added. — VNS