Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu stimulates tourism with discounts up to 65 per cent

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is seeking to stimulate tourism with discounts up to 65 per cent for various tourism products and services into the end of the year.

The province’s Tourism Department in collaboration with local agencies and the provincial Tourism Association on October 25 announced a tourism stimulus programme to spur travel demand during the off-peak season.

It offers discounts from 10 to 65 per cent at 233 tourism areas and destinations, and 54 intra-provincial tours.

Trịnh Hàng, director of the department, said the province aims to turn tourism into a major economic sector through such tourism promotion events.

The department has been actively working with relevant department and sectors, and key tourism businesses to advise the provincial People’s Committee to implement a number of tasks and solutions to boost the development of the tourism industry.

In the first ten months of the year, the province welcomed 11.4 million visitors, an increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of that figure, the total number of guests staying was estimated at 4.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 21 per cent, with revenue of VNĐ15.4 trillion (US$605 million).

During the rest of the year, the province will host a series of tourism, sports, and cultural events to attract more visitors.

“Service quality is an important factor in determining customer satisfaction,” Hàng said.

In order to meet visitors' needs, the province will diversify tourism products and services, improve competitiveness, renew existing tourism products, and research and develop new tourism products.

He also asked tourism businesses to invest in upgrading infrastructure, training staff and improving services to bring the best experience to visitors.

“Ensuring environmental hygiene, food safety, and good customer service will create a good impression to attract visitors to return,” he said.

Hoàng Ngọc Linh, deputy head of the province’s Tourism Association, said many hotels and resorts are offering more flexible discount policies for their communication partners and regular customers.

They aim to bring their customers good quality products and services at preferential prices.

Many individuals and organisations in the province's tourism sector have received prestigious awards.

Since 2019, Vũng Tàu City has won the ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist City award three times, while hotels and resorts across the province have been recognised with ASEAN awards for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities, spa services, and eco-friendly initiatives. — VNS