New venue for military museum

Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.
The film poignantly reaches out to those who may have grown skeptical of love, reigniting their belief in its possibilities and inspiring a renewed desire to love again. It serves as a gentle reminder of love's enduring power to transform and heal, making 'Once Upon a Love Story' not just a cinematic journey, but a heartfelt invitation to open up to love once more.
Đóa Hoa Mong Manh (A Fragile Flower), a film by Vietnamese director and producer Mai Thu Huyền, has had its UK premiere, captivating both the public and the Vietnamese community in the European nation.
UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko applauded the northern province of Ninh Bình for its determination, commitment and direction in preserving and promoting the value of Tràng An heritage site.