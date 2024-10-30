Politics & Law
New venue for military museum

October 30, 2024 - 18:18
Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.

Vietnamese film makes UK premiere

Đóa Hoa Mong Manh (A Fragile Flower), a film by Vietnamese director and producer Mai Thu Huyền, has had its UK premiere, captivating both the public and the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

