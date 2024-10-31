Final rounds for Miss Áo Dài Heritage contest to take place in December

HÀ NỘI — The semi-final and final rounds of the Miss Áo Dài Heritage Việt Nam Contest 2024 are expected to take place on December 24 at the Culture, Information and Sports Centre in Sơn Tây Town, Hà Nội.

According to the event's organising board, the competition is being held for the first time in Việt Nam, and is seen as a journey to find 'beautiful souls' from the country.

The aim of the contest is to find women who can become cultural ambassadors to inspire, promote and spread the love of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) among the community.

The event will be held every two years nationwide for all female Vietnamese citizens aged 18 to 29 who have graduated from high school or higher education and remain unmarried.

Candidates are accepted with heights starting at 1.6 metres tall and who can show a harmonious beauty, a graceful figure and the ability to perform and inspire the public at home and abroad while promoting the aesthetic values ​​of the Vietnamese áo dài both in English and Vietnamese.

Those who have participated in other competitions and won prizes in regional, local, sectoral and provincial beauty contests will have their applications approved by the organising committee. According to regulations, these contestants will not have to compete in the preliminary round, but will go straight into the semi-final.

Meanwhile, those who have placed in the Top 10 in national beauty contests will not have to compete in the preliminary and semi-final rounds, but will automatically enter the final.

Speaking at a press conference held recently in Sơn Tây Town to announce the contest, Lê Đại Thăng, Vice Chairman of the town's People's Committee, said: "In addition to honouring the quintessence of áo dài, the event is also an opportunity to build the image of Vietnamese áo dài in the people's deep subconscious."

The heritage of áo dài not only is about culture of clothing and communication that captivates tourists from all over the world, but is also a "unique cultural symbol" and a "unique artwork of contemporary fashion", that has become a piece of "national pride" in the process of international economic integration, according to Thăng.

Co-organised by Sơn Tây Town People's Committee and the Q - Talent Media Company Limited, the contest - a large-scale cultural event - also aims to promote the unique cultural values ​​of Sơn Tây, especially historical cultural relics and natural landscapes, thereby attracting domestic and foreign tourists to the area.

Organisers said: “Áo dài is Việt Nam's cultural heritage, so the candidates must know how to catwalk, how to wear and enhance the beauty of the dress and express their gracefulness and the soul of Vietnamese people. We focus on improving the knowledge of the candidates, requiring them to understand the tangible and intangible heritage of Việt Nam, so that later they will know how to spread heritage values to all of society."

Along with the Miss Áo Dài Heritage Việt Nam contest, the local authority has also coordinated with the Việt Nam Musicians' Association and the Hà Nội Music Association to organise a festival for bands across the country, including those representing music and dance nationwide.

Organisers said a special performance will take place at a major stage on the walking street of Sơn Tây Ancient Citadel at 8pm on November 2.

The awards ceremony is expected to be broadcast live on Hà Nội Tevevision and other social media platforms like Tiktok and YouTube. VNS