2025 calendars feature traditional culture, landscapes

HCM CITY — Vietnamese culture, landscapes, islands and seas are featured in calendars for the new year of 2025.

Leading publishers are working to produce wall and multi-sheet calendars featuring Southern history and culture.

In HCM City, highlighted productions include a collection of weekly tear-off calendars with the theme called Sài Gòn- Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, 50 Năm Phát Triển (Sài Gòn- Hồ Chí Minh City, 50 years of development).

The collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

It is printed by Hồ Chí Minh Photography Association and its partners.

Many eye-catching images featuring the city’s history and development in different periods are featured. The roles of southern people and soldiers are also highlighted.

These images are captured by famous photographers such as Huỳnh Thái Sơn, Lê Quốc Thịnh and Phạm Thị Quỳnh Nga, who are members of the association.

The Việt Nam Book Distribution Company (Fahasa) and Phương Nam Calendar Company will offer more than 300,000 calendars in different patterns and sizes.

They began their business early this month to perfect their designs for 2025 - the Year of the Snake.

Many multi-sheet calendars portray Vietnamese landscapes, islands and seas.

“Hanging wall calendars at home to welcome the New Year is a habit of Vietnamese people,” said a representative of calendar producer Hương Trang Company. “Calendar makers hope to introduce Việt Nam, its history and culture to people around the world through our products.”

Hương Trang Company has more than 20 years working in the industry. It will offer three collections of wall and desk calendars with the theme of the country and traditional culture for the year 2025.

The large tear-off calendars are mostly priced from VNĐ250,000 (US$10) to VNĐ780,000 each. Block and desk calendars range from VNĐ50,000 to VNĐ150,000.

According to the Việt Nam Publishing Association, some 10 million loose-leaf calendars published by State-owned and private companies will be released in bookstores across the country. Many calendars featuring Vietnamese traditional culture will be chosen as gifts for people around the world. — VNS