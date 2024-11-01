Gia Lai to host culture, flower festival

GIA LAI – The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will host the 2024 Yellow Tree Marigold and Chư Đăng Ya Volcano Week in Chư Păh District on November 6-12.

The festival aims to honour and promote the cultural values and heritage of ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands, and introduce Gia Lai’s landscapes and cultural and historical destinations to visitors in Việt Nam and the world.

The event will also introduce the province’s potential, advantages and investment policies in order to seek cooperation and investment in tourism and other fields.

The highlight will be a music gala on November 9, attracting more than 400 performers from the region.

The artists will present traditional music and dance performances highlighting the tales of Chư Đăng Ya Volcano, and the beauty and development of the province.

The gala will also feature the participation of famous singers such as Thanh Lam and Lưu Hương Giang.

A visual art performance of 3D mapping and fireworks will be featured at the gala as well.

The festival will also include activities highlighting the cultural values of the Central Highlands, such as a new rice ceremony to appease the spirit of rice, to celebrate a bountiful harvest, and to pray for good fortune in the new year; gong performances; traditional musical instrument-making; brocade weaving; and wooden folk carving.

The province will set up stalls to showcase local signature handicrafts, OCOP (one commune one product) items, agricultural products, cultural and tourism products, and food.

Half marathon and air balloon performances will be held at the Chư Đăng Ya Volcano.

Chư Đăng Ya Volcano, meaning “wild ginger” in the local language, has been inactive for millions of years. In early November, yellow tree marigolds or Mexican sunflowers surrounding the volcano start to bloom, making it a magnet for visitors. – VNS