Delicacy of Hà Nội's autumn

In Hà Nội, nothing evokes autumn as the taste of ‘com’ (young sticky rice). Mễ Trì, one of the few remaining villages dedicated to this craft, preserves a tradition passed down through generations, creating beloved dishes that enrich Việt Nam's vibrant culinary heritage.
Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.
For more than 30 households in Hoài Khao Village, located in Quang Thành Commune, about 20km from Nguyên Bình Town and 60km from Cao Bằng City, harvesting beeswax is celebrated as a traditional yearly festival.
A series of musical performances and cultural and arts programmes will be organised in honour the renowned musician Phan Huỳnh Điểu on his 100th birthday anniversary in the central city on November 8-11.
When this rising and influential classical artist performs at Hồ Gươm Opera house in Hà Nội, the audience will be treated, for the first time, to a unique interpretation of Brazilian music by an accomplished pianist.