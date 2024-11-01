Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Delicacy of Hà Nội's autumn

November 01, 2024 - 10:45
In Hà Nội, nothing evokes autumn as the taste of ‘com’ (young sticky rice). Mễ Trì, one of the few remaining villages dedicated to this craft, preserves a tradition passed down through generations, creating beloved dishes that enrich Việt Nam's vibrant culinary heritage.

 

Life & Style

New venue for military museum

Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.

