‘The Voice of Hà Nội’ to drive the capital’s cultural industry forward

HÀ NỘI – A singing competition about Hà Nội is calling all young talents to showcase their vocal prowess.

Organised by Hà Nội Radio and Television Broadcasting, Tiếng Hát Hà Nội 2024 (the Voice of Hà Nội 2024), is not just for those living in the capital, but an opportunity for voices from across the nation to sing about Hà Nội.

The competition organisers have invited all Vietnamese citizens of all genders, ethnicities, religions and professions, aged from 18 to 32, to enter the contest.

Singers have until November 19 to register for the competition through the application ‘Hanoi On’. They can choose their style – chamber music, folk music, or pop – and perform songs celebrating Hà Nội.

The first selection will take place from November 15-19, following by the second selection from November 22-25.

The semi-final round will be held from December 12-15, with the final on December 26 at the city's Hồ Gươm Theatre.

A grand prize worth VNĐ500 million, inclusive of cash and gifts awaits the top contestant. Additionally, three VNĐ100-million first prizes will be awarded to winners in the chamber music, folk music and pop categories.

The Voice of Hà Nội 2024 brings together a panel of judges and professional advisors, including Chairman of the Hà Nội Music Association – People's Artist Quang Vinh, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music – People's Artist Quốc Hưng and female songwriter Giáng Son.

People's Artist Mai Hoa and celebrity singer Hồ Quỳnh Hương, winners of the voice competition in 1996 and 2002, respectively, will be the other judges.

Established in 1994, The Voice of Hà Nội is one of the first vocal competitions in the country.

According to General Director of Hà Nội Radio and Television Broadcasting, Nguyễn Kim Khiêm over the 30 years since it was first held, the competition has made a significant mark on the music scene and has discovered many outstanding singers.

“The Voice of Hà Nội 2024 is set to celebrate and elevate cultural and artistic values while driving the capital’s cultural industry forward. This vibrant event offer artists a platform to innovate and present tunes that honour the homeland, the Party, Uncle Hồ and the profound love for the capital city. By fostering creativity and artistic growth, it contributes significantly to the cultural tapestry of Hà Nội,” he said.

Numerous popular artists, including Anh Thơ, Vũ Thắng Lợi, Tô Minh Thắng, Khánh Linh and Pa Cô-ethnic singer Ploong Thiết, became famous after winning this competition. VNS