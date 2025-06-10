‘Tết in My Heart’ contest spreads love for homeland across Europe

PRAGUE — The award ceremony for the contest Tết in My Heart took place on June 8 at the Sapa Trade Centre in Prague, the Czech Republic, marking one of the most meaningful cultural events for the Vietnamese community in Europe.

Jointly organised by the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and the Union of Vietnamese Women’s Associations in Europe, the contest aimed to honour the cultural significance of traditional Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year holiday) while spreading the love for the homeland and national cultural identity among overseas Vietnamese.

Held for the first time across Europe, the contest received 251 entries from Vietnamese communities in 15 countries, showing Tết’s presence not only in memory but also in the cultural continuity among generations abroad.

Among the participants were 83-year-old Nguyễn Xuân Nhung in Poland – the oldest contestant – and five-year-old Danny Nguyễn in the UK, the youngest. Remarkably, eight non-Vietnamese participants joined the contest, four of whom received awards.

At the event, organisers and officials highlighted the contest’s cultural significance. The 251 entries, diverse in form and emotion, were seen as a reflection of the overseas Vietnamese communities’ connection to their homeland.

Speakers emphasised Tết’s symbolic power to unite communities across generations and borders, while also underscoring the importance of preserving national identity among overseas youths.

The award ceremony provided not only a space to honour outstanding works but also a chance for Vietnamese people across Europe to recall Tết memories with traditional dishes, decorations and the warmth of family and reunion. — VNA/VNS