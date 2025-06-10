Đà Nẵng to invest nearly $20 million in new cultural cinema centre

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will invest nearly VNĐ520 billion (roughly US$20 million) to build a new culture and cinema centre to meet the increasing entertainment demands of residents.

Chairman of Đà Nẵng City's People's Committee Lê Trung Chinh has signed a decision approving the new centre's construction, which will be implemented over the next three years.

Located in the two wards of Hòa Cường Nam in Hải Châu District and Khuê Trung in Cẩm Lệ District, the centre will include a culture and cinema building with four floors on a total construction area of ​​19,758sq.m, comprising a multi-purpose hall, exhibition rooms, cinemas, clubs, art and talent training classrooms, a lobby and technical infrastructure.

The purpose of the centre is to create a modern institution to help implement and promote cultural activities as part of the Government's policies under the State's laws, according to the city authority.

It also aims to form a large-scale events centre, connecting with adjacent projects such as the Exhibition and Trade Fair Centre and the Youth Park, creating an architectural and cultural highlight in the area.

The centre will serve as a place for holding cultural events such as the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival and film weeks, serving political and foreign affairs tasks. It is a venue for training and fostering cinema and film-related activities including directing, screenwriting, cinematography and film production.

In addition, it will also help create favourable conditions for the development of mass cultural activities, improve the operation quality of cultural clubs and boost the number of competitions, performances and city-wide art festivals such as the Art Talent Competition and the Traditional Art festival, to preserve and promote local cultural traditions.

The new centre will replace the old one, which was established in 2018 from the merger of three units: a cultural centre, a film distribution and screening centre, and an event and festival organising centre.

Over the past 10 years, despite a lack of facilities, the culture centre has maintained its operations to serve local artistic and public entertainment activities.

The old centre had to frequently move or rent out other locations to hold events. Due to this instability and a lack of funds, it was difficult to expand the centre's operations and connect with other localities.

Đà Nẵng has recently focused on investing in culture, including enhancing large-scale events and festivals to promote the central city's image and people to domestic and foreign tourists.

The most prominent of these cultural events is the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, which was first held in 2023 and has become a prestigious international event.

Previously, the city successfully hosted other international events such as a parasailing competition, the Clipper Race international sailing competition and the 2016 Asian Beach Games. — VNS