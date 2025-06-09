Vietnamese flavours shine at Prague culinary festival

PRAGUE — Việt Nam has made a vibrant impression at the 8th International Cultural and Culinary Festival held on June 7 at Victory Square in Prague’s District 6.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic along with TAMDA FOODS, Linsan, and the Czech-Vietnamese Educational Centre, this year’s festival brought together participants from 56 countries, offering a platform to showcase diverse cultural identities through cuisine, music, and traditional arts.

Việt Nam’s presence stood out with five well-decorated booths featuring the national flag, conical hats, silk paintings, and traditional ceramics – all reflecting the country’s rich heritage and cultural openness.

Vietnamese cuisine captivated thousands of visitors with popular dishes such as crispy spring rolls, noodle with beef, iced milk coffee, and fresh coconut water – each embodying elements of regional traditions and customs.

Notably, for the first time at a European festival, Việt Nam introduced key seafood products, highlighting the quality and export potential of its agro-seafood in the European market.

In addition to culinary offerings, Việt Nam’s booths featured traditional music performances and folk dances, drawing crowds and enhancing cross-cultural appreciation.

Ambassador Dương Hoài Nam highlighted the festival’s significance as a platform not only for promoting Vietnamese cuisine but also for enhancing the country’s image and cultural identity. He noted that such initiatives help foster mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, particularly as Việt Nam and the Czech Republic strengthen relations following the upgrade to a strategic partnership in January 2025.

This year’s edition attracted around 15,000 visitors, many of them expressed their enthusiasm for Vietnamese dishes and a desire to explore more of the country’s cuisine.

The festival is part of a series of activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic (February 2, 1950 – 2025), and underscores Việt Nam’s active role in international cultural exchange. The event was held under the auspices of the Czech Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Prague's district 6 authorities. — VNA/VNS