Artisans weave narratives through fruits in Suối Tiên’s Fruit Sculpture Contest

HCM CITY — Winners of the Fruit Sculpture Art Contest organised by the Suối Tiên Theme Park in HCM City’s District 9 received their awards at a ceremony on June 8.

The competition is a highlight of the park’s annual Southern Fruit Festival held from June 1 to August 31 this year.

This was the 28th year the Fruit Sculpture Art Contest was held, and this year’s theme Khi Trái Cây Biết Kể Chuyện (When Fruits Tell Stories) allows artisans to tell stories through their creations.

The organisers said this year they received 24 works from artisans from places like HCM City and An Giang, Tiền Giang, Long An, Đồng Nai, and Bình Dương provinces.

Each work includes a gigantic frame, various fruits and vegetables glued onto it, and lighting; some even have built-in electric motors.

This year participants include not only new faces but also those pursuing this art for over a decade like Đặng Văn Út from Tiền Giang.

The 82-year-old artisan told Việt Nam News that he participated in the competition every year, starting from 2011.

He said that the competition is what he looks forward to doing every year, adding that he does this not for the prize but for his burning passion towards this art.

The fruit sculptures were categorised by size into three groups.

Those in group A were 3.5-4.5 metres tall.

Trịnh Hoàng Anh of Bình Dương won the first prize of VNĐ40 million (US$1,539) for his Suối Tiên Chào Mừng Kỷ Niệm 50 Năm Giải Phóng Miền Nam - Kỷ Nguyên Mới, Tầm Cao Mới Của Đất Nước (Suối Tiên Park Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South - The Country’s New Era).

Group B consisted of works 2.5-3.5 metres high.

Its first prize of VNĐ23 million ($885) went to Dấu Ấn Lịch Sử (Historical Imprints) by Cao Phương Vũ of Tây Ninh Province.

He told Việt Nam News that he started the project in the beginning of this year, with two months of designing.

Vũ was beyond delighted as he and his team’s hard work paid off, and he said the reward is a tribute from him to his mentor.

Sculptures in group C were 1.8-2.0 metres high, and the first prize of VNĐ15 million ($576) belonged to Đặng Văn Út.

His work, named 50 Năm Giải Phóng Miền Nam - Non Sông Liền Một Dải (50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification), promotes patriotism and expresses his deep gratitude towards those sacrificing their lives for the freedom of the country, Út said.

Lê Hữu Luân, secretary of the park’s chairman, said the park has asked the city Department of Culture and Sports to recognise the Sculpture Art Contest as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The annual Southern Fruit Festival features tropical fruits, honours farmers, and promotes cultural and tourism activities.

In the first week it has attracted over 100,000 visitors and sold over 100 tonnes of fruit. — VNS