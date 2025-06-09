Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Dancing to the rhythms of hearts: Vietnamese duo inspires others

June 09, 2025 - 08:47
Việt Nam’s dance sport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the gold medal in the Latin dance Category A (the highest level) for middle-aged athletes at the World Masters Games in Taipei (China). They also earned the silver in Category D and the bronze in Category C at the same event. Their success has inspired many middle-aged people to take up dance sport to improve their health and well-being.

By Lê Hương *

(*with an additional interview by Bảo Long)

On a hot summer night in a bustling Hà Nội neighbourhood, the energy inside a local dance studio is electric. Students move in sync with the music under the watchful guidance of trainer Phạm Trung Hòa and his assistant, Nguyễn Mỹ Trang.

Hòa and Trang are fresh off a remarkable achievement: the pair recently earned the gold medal in the Latin Dance Category A, the highest level for middle-aged athletes, at the World Masters Games in Taipei (China). They also brought home a silver medal in Category D and a bronze in Category C at the same event.

The World Masters Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years for athletes aged 30 and above. At this year’s competition, Hòa and Trang’s fiery Latin dance routines lit up the floor, winning over both the audience and the jury.

Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang inspire their followers every day with their passion. VNS Photo Bảo Long

Reflecting on their journey, Hòa admitted the most daunting part of the competition was performing in a massive stadium filled with 5,000 spectators.

“There were many skilled athletes from developed countries, so the pressure was immense,” he told Việt Nam News.

Trang vividly recalled the emotional high of the moment.

“We were so happy, surprised and proud,” she said. “It was the first time we stood on the top podium at a global competition.”

Their success didn’t come overnight. The duo spent years perfecting the same routines in preparation for this event.

“For middle-aged dancers, Latin styles tend to be more suitable than ballroom,” Hòa explained. “Latin dances emphasise hip movements and individual expression, while ballroom requires close coordination as a pair.”

Trang shared the physical and mental challenges she faces at her age.

“My body isn’t as flexible as before, and it’s harder to remember routines or adapt to new ones,” she said. “While younger people might learn a dance in a few sessions, it can take me weeks or even months. That’s why persistence is so important.”

Hòa guides his learners carefully. VNS Photo Lê Hương.

Hòa has been teaching dance sport at his club, Vietsdance, for 18 years, attracting hundreds of students of all ages. The couple’s dedication has become a source of inspiration for many.

“This has become my favourite activity,” said 55-year-old student Nguyễn Ánh Tuyết. “It not only improves my physical appearance but also lifts my spirits. When I’m dancing, I forget all my worries. I feel joyful and recharged.”

Another student, Lê Minh Tuấn, noted the physical benefits: “It strengthens deep muscles, opens up joints and loosens stiffness. After five months of dancing, I’ve lost eight kilogrammes.”

Tuấn praised the professional curriculum Hòa and Trang follow. “They’ve brought international standards to our local club, igniting a passion for dance in all of us. It’s not just exercise -- it’s a new form of communication and self-expression.”

The duo encourages anyone interested to give it a try.

“You can dance at any age, from any background,” Hòa said. “Vietnamese dancers can proudly stand alongside their global peers.”

The duo perform at the World Masters Games in Taipei at the end of May. Photo courtesy of Hòa and Trang

Trang echoed the sentiment. “Don’t hesitate to start. Whether it's dance or any other sport, give yourself the chance to stay active and healthy.”

Tuyết added with a smile, “I promise -- once you learn to dance, you’ll be hooked!”

So, if you’ve ever felt the rhythm calling, now’s the time. Lace up your shoes and step onto the dance floor. VNS

Trang and Hòa receive the highest honour at the Games. Photo courtesy of Trang and Hòa
health lifestyle

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Lychee-themed tourism programme launched in Bắc Giang

The tourism programme, called 'Lục Ngan Lychee - The Essence of Vietnamese Fruits', marks the start of the Lục Ngạn Summer Tourism Programme 2025. It aims to introduce and promote lychee and other specialties of the locality, attract tourists and contribute to local socio-economic development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom