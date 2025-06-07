Folk culture lures children to stages and screens

Summer has come and so it is also time for theatres and cinemas to launch special shows for children.

This year, folk culture has emerged as one of the top choices for children's entertainment, from traditional stages to digital screens, despite the escalation of imported animations and high-tech avocations.

Folk tales are told simultaneously through attractive modern ways and familiar languages, stirring the pure and imaginative senses of childhood.

Theatres in big cities enthusiastically put on their own special shows, persistently retelling fairy tales in a contemporary way.

The IDECAF's children programme, themed Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon a Time), maintains its firm hand on the stage with tickets regularly sold out every summer.

Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa is a long-term theatre programme initiated in 2000 by IDECAF, one of the region’s leading private drama troupes. It has staged 35 experimental shows in drama, musicals, cải lương (reformed opera) and hát bội (classic drama), two genres of traditional theatre in the south and central regions.

Returning this year with its 36th play and the latest instalment, Hậu Duệ Thần Mặt Trời (Descendants of the Sun God), the programme marks its 25th anniversary.

The play is not only spectacular in staging but also rich in content. It is an entertaining fantasy work that evokes traditional values ​​through the image of two children searching for their identity.

Inspired by the eastern Asian legends, the play conveys messages of filial piety, compassion and the desire for goodness as core values ​​of Vietnamese culture.

The new play, written by Quang Thảo and directed by Đình Toàn, tells a fantasy story about fights among the gods, and between good and evil.

Justice, bravery, friendship and love are also featured.

Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, founder and director of IDECAF, said the theatre invested in beautiful costumes, accessories and stage designs for the play, particularly the model of a spirit tree – the sacred place of the land.

The theatre is offering 25 shows of the musical until June 29 at Bến Thành Theatre at 6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street in District 1 of HCM City.

Approachable to children

Another favourite show for children, Truyện Thần Tiên (Fairy Tales), initiated by the Trương Hùng Minh Drama Stage in 2023, will be back this summer.

The third edition of Truyện Thần Tiên will feature the play Công Chúa Mũi To và Vương Quốc Meo Meo (Big-Nosed Princess and the Cat Kingdom), written by Võ Tín and directed by Chánh Trực.

The play is set in Renaissance Europe and depicts a conflict between two kingdoms situated on the same mountain.

Trực said that with the setting of magnificent palaces and stalactite caves, the production would feature both fairies and mysterious colours to attract young audiences.

The play stars Bình Tinh as Princess with Big Nose.

Tinh was honoured at the Đào Tấn Awards organised by the National Cultural Promotion and Preservation Research Institute and its partners in 2023.

She was awarded in the individual category for her contribution to preserving tuồng, a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre in the central region that originated in the 12th century.

The theatre is offering 21 shows of Công Chúa Mũi To và Vương Quốc Meo Meo ​​​​​​during June. The theatre is at 22 Vĩnh Viễn Street in District 10.

The Quốc Thảo Drama Stage will also bring a special gift for children in summer, a new play called Na Tra Đại Náo Long Cung (Ne Zhe Conquers Dragon Palace).

Director Quốc Thảo tells the story of Ne Zhe, a familiar character in Chinese mythology, in a modern way that is easily approachable to children.

The play not only brings audiences to Ne Zhe’s exciting adventure to rescue his mother but also conveys profound lessons about courage, responsibility and family love.

The performance is expected to kick off in late June at 70-72 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Street in Phú Nhuận District.

Digital fairy tales

Along with the stage, Vietnamese animation is also transforming strongly to bring folk culture closer to children.

This summer will see the release of Dế Mèn - Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (Dế Mèn - Adventure to the Muddy Quarters) and Trạng Quỳnh nhí - Truyền thuyết Kim Ngưu (Trạng Quỳnh - The Legend of the Taurus).

While Dế Mèn is an emotional film version of the renowned writer Tô Hoài's classic work, Trạng Quỳnh is a combination of folk tales and modern 3D technology, electronic music and action film rhythm. Both are completely Vietnamese products, from script and image design to dubbing and post-production effects, showing the clear maturity of domestic animation.

“We believe that Vietnamese fairy tales are beautiful, powerful and humane enough to become cinematic assets. The problem is that they need to be retold in the right way so that children can understand and enjoy,” young director Trịnh Lâm Tùng said.

According to cultural experts, Vietnamese animation currently is valued due to not only technical investments but also identity preservation capacity.

Folk literature is chosen as the foundation of animation production, and it will offer children chances to recognise fairy tales' characters in a more vivid, closer and modern form.

In the context of strong digital culture development, the return of folk tales on theatrical stages and in animation production is the key to keeping the young generation from forgetting their traditions.

Without imposition or dogma, plays and films shown during this summer are contributing to fostering personality, compassion and national spirit among children from very familiar things such as a lullaby and a fairy tale. VNS