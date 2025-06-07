Quán Ăn Ngon and Ngon Garden restaurants selected by Michelin for the third time

ĐÀ NẴNG - Quán Ăn Ngon and Ngon Garden restaurants in Hà Nội have been selected on Michelin’s culinary map for the third time this year, after two earlier recognitions in 2023 and 2024.

Phạm Thị Bích Hạnh, owner and CEO of Phúc Hưng Thịnh Co. where these two restaurants are members, said: “This prestigious award is a worthy recognition not only for me but also for the great efforts of our group.

"It is a big motivation and great encouragement for us to continue preserving and developing Vietnamese culinary values through each dish, space and serving skills.

“Receiving Michelin recognition also means that foodies’ expectations are getting higher and higher. We are clearly aware of our responsibilities to continue improving the quality of our dishes, staff training and serving skills so as to bring diners and foodies to experience the best of culinary values.”

Hạnh added: “We do hope that Quán Ăn Ngon and Ngon Garden restaurants will continue conquering diners and foodies far and wide, to spread our Vietnamese culinary pride to the world.”

“We also plan to develop a green farm system to self-supply organic and fresh materials for our restaurants."

She also expressed thanks to diners, foodies, partners and staff who have accompanied and given full trust in Quán Ăn Ngon and Ngon Garden restaurants.

This year, Michelin continued honouring Việt Nam’s 181 restaurants on its list.

Earlier in April, Ngon Garden and Quán Ăn Ngon restaurants were honoured at the ASEAN Strong Brands Award 2025 held in Singapore.

The award, which named them among the top ten in the region, was announced during the ninth Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Forum 2025 which featured business communities from across Asia.

“It is an important milestone that affirms Ngon Garden and Quán Ăn Ngon restaurants’ position not only for Vietnamese diners but also on the world culinary map,” said Hạnh.

These eating establishments are loved by locals, dignitaries and also foreign foodies and visitors to Việt Nam.

Quán Ăn Ngon was also honoured as one of seven restaurants offering the best cuisine and service from across Việt Nam, at the Asia’s Excellent Taste Awards 2025 in March in Hà Nội.

Quán Ăn Ngon, located at 18 Phan Bội Châu Street in Hà Nội, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

On its menu, it has more than 200 street dishes and specialties created from recipes that date back over 100 years, handed down from generation to generation and developed by professional cuisine artisans.

Local diners say they rediscover their childhood memories through dishes at the restaurant while many foreign guests have told Việt Nam News that they find the dishes so interesting, they will return over and over again.

Ngon Garden Restaurant, which is located on one of Hà Nội’s most beautiful streets, Nguyễn Du, is also a super-popular place to eat among celebrities, visiting dignitaries, tourists and locals.

The seven-year-old restaurant has welcomed high-ranking delegations from North Korea, France, Luxembourg and many others.

The visiting officials said they would never forget the restaurant for its special dishes that all carry Việt Nam’s own characteristics, and are in a league of their own compared to food served elsewhere. VNS