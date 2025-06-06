Việt Nam among top five destinations in Asia for European tourists

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has for the first time been picked as one of the top five Asian destinations for European holidaymakers this summer.

The country placed fifth following Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia, according to the digital travel platform Agoda’s latest ‘Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends’ report, which analyses accommodation searches for July and August – the peak European summer travel months.

The report identifies France, Germany, Russia, Norway and the United Kingdom as the top five European markets driving searches for travel to Việt Nam.

The number of visitors from Russia and Norway has increased rapidly due in part to direct flights from Russia to Việt Nam and Việt Nam's recent visa exemption policy for citizens of these two countries.

In addition to traditional markets, Việt Nam also received special attention from Hungary (+320 per cent), Turkey (+288 per cent) and Poland (+153 per cent). This statistic underscores Việt Nam’s increasing popularity across a broader range of European nations.

Three of Việt Nam's most searched cities are Đà Nẵng, HCM City and Hà Nội, showing a balance between coastal escapes and vibrant urban life. These destinations continue to attract European visitors eager to explore the country's natural landscapes, beaches, cultural heritage and dynamic cities.

“Việt Nam’s emergence in the top summer destinations for European travellers is a testament to its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and improving accessibility," Agoda country director Vũ Ngọc Lâm was quoted as saying on leisure-travel.vn.

"The rising interest in destinations like Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka and Việt Nam highlights a growing curiosity among European travellers to explore Asia’s diverse cultures, stunning landscapes and hidden gems during their summer adventures.

"As the Asia Expert, Agoda is proud to offer great deals for travel to Europe’s favorite Asian destinations and beyond," he added. VNS