Nha Trang Sea Festival to feature music, carnival, int’l sports

KHÁNH HÒA – A large-scale carnival parade, a grand music show and vibrant international cultural, sport exchanges will headline the Nha Trang Sea Festival 2025, expected to draw over 20,000 visitors throughout June.

At a meeting on June 4, the People’s Committee of the south-central province confirmed three major events will take place at the April-2 Square.

Kicking off the festival on the evening of June 7 will be the grand music concert titled “Nha Trang Say Hi”, featuring popular artists from the trending show “Anh Trai Say Hi”. The event will be broadcast live nationwide and conclude with a fireworks display over Nha Trang Bay.

An international cultural exchange on June 8 will feature performers from Ulsan city (the Republic of Korea), Lorient town (France), and various Vietnamese art troupes. Contestants from the 2025 Miss Sea Vietnam pageant will also be present, adding extra glamour to the evening.

The grand finale, a carnival on June 9, will be Nha Trang’s largest ever street parade. Nearly 1,200 performers, 15 decorated floats, and the top 45 finalists of Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025 will take part.

In addition to the main events, the festival will feature international beach volleyball, a swimming competition, and an off-road car race. The events aim to boost Nha Trang’s profile as a leading destination for major cultural and sporting activities.

Nha Trang has been ranked 11th among the top 15 most prominent summer travel destinations worldwide in 2025, according to the latest report by the Mastercard Economics Institute.

Nha Trang’s appearance in the ranking reflects the growing appeal of the Vietnamese coastal city to international visitors, particularly those from Asian, European and American markets.

Khánh Hoà targets 11.8 million tourist arrivals in 2025, including 5.2 million foreigners. – VNA/VNS