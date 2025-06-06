Quảng Nam to host vibrant festival showcasing green heritage

QUẢNG NAM — The Quảng Nam Culture, Sports, and Tourism Days 2025 will take place this month, featuring a series of special activities to celebrate cultural and sporting values, while also promoting the central province as a green tourism destination.

Under the theme 'Quảng Nam - Green Heritage Area', the festival will be held from June 6 to June 29 across various localities, with a vast and varied range of different attractions.

The opening ceremony is scheduled on June 6 at Hội An Memory Island in Hội An City, featuring an artistic drone performance, paragliding and fireworks.

One highlight of the event is the 'Kim Bồng Countryside Market', taking place on June 11 at Kim Bồng Craft Village Centre in Cẩm Kim Commune.

This programme will offer a space for experiences, exchanges and entertainment that reflect the charm of the countryside along the Hội An river. Visitors can shop for organic agricultural products and traditional handicrafts, participate in craft demonstrations and folk games, enjoy local cuisine and watch art performances.

In Tam Kỳ City, the sea festival 'Tam Kỳ - Come and Explore' is scheduled from June 11 to June 15 at Tam Thanh Sea Square, featuring over seven exciting activities, including a round basket shaking competition, an artistic sand sculpture contest, traditional boat racing on the Trường Giang River and the Tam Kỳ Sea Marathon 2025 with distances of 10km, 5km, and 1.2km for children.

Additional activities will include displays of traditional crafts, kite flying performances and club exchanges.

From June 21 to June 23, the Bài Chòi art festival will take place at the Quảng Nam Cultural Center in Tam Kỳ City. A green tourism workshop titled 'Green Tourism Destination Management Model - Approach from Stakeholders' will be held on June 6 at Silk Sense Hội An River Resort.

Additionally, a discussion on the 'Current Situation and Solutions for Developing Start-ups Based on Indigenous Resources for Tourism' will be held on June 21 in Tam Kỳ City.

Sporting competitions will also be featured, including the National Championships for badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and pickleball for the disabled at the Quảng Nam Sports Centre.

The second International Yoga Festival Quảng Nam-Việt Nam 2025 and the fourth National Youth Yoga Championship will be taking to the floor from June 21 to June 29 at Tam Thanh Sea Square. VNS