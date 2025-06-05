Lạng Sơn Geopark receives UNESCO certificate

|UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Brito (right) presents the certificate to Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, permanent representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO.
The Lạng Sơn Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion, in co-ordination with UNESCO, livestreamed a certificate presentation ceremony on June 2 to recognise Lạng Sơn Geopark as a UNESCO Global Geopark.
|UNESCO experts and Lạng Sơn Province leaders visit Keng Tao Cave in Mỏ Mắm Stream Ecology Tourism Site in Bắc Sơn District.
Lạng Sơn now stands among the 50 countries boasting 229 parks within the Global Geopark Network.
The recognition marks a new chapter for the province, enhancing its profile on the world tourism map while fostering sustainable tourism, heritage conservation and international connectivity.
|Lạng Sơn Global Geopark represents a valuable addition to UNESCO’s global geoparks system.
Antonio De Sousa Abreu, director of UNESCO’s Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences, said the Global Geoparks Programme aims to promote sustainable development through the combination of natural resource conservation and support for local community development.
|Trũng Na Dương, a natural depression that unveils a tropical ecosystem from millions of years ago, rich with fossils of plants and animals.
Lạng Sơn Geopark, located in the northern province of Lạng Sơn, marks a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities for sustainable tourism development in the province, according to Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, permanent representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO.
It also enables Lạng Sơn to deepen its integration into the Global Geoparks Network, fostering cooperation and experience sharing in the management, conservation and promotion of humanity’s natural heritage in service of sustainable development.
|Trũng Na Dương holds invaluable clues about the migration patterns of mammals across continents.
Covering the administrative districts of Bắc Sơn, Chi Lăng, Hữu Lũng, Văn Quan, and Lộc Bình as well as Lạng Sơn City, the geopark also extends into parts of Bình Gia and Cao Lộc districts.
As one of the largest geoparks in Việt Nam, Lạng Sơn is home to around 200 caves and waterfalls, offering immense potential for tourism development.
|The 30-million-year fossil tree was found during coal mining in Trũng Na Dương, Lộc Bình District.
Established in 2015, the title of UNESCO Global Geopark recognises geological heritage of international significance.
|Fossils found in Trũng Na Dương represent life in the Southeast Asian ecological environment.
Lạng Sơn Geopark is Việt Nam's fourth site to receive the designation, following Đồng Văn Karst Plateau in 2010, Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark in 2018 and Đắk Nông Geopark in 2020. VNS
|A corner of Đán Lài Cave in Bình Trung Commune, Cao Lộc District. Lạng Sơn is home to around 200 caves and waterfalls.
|Lying in Việt Nam's enchanting northeastern region, Lạng Sơn is a land of breathtaking limestone mountains and mysterious caves.