Home Life & Style

Grab your dancing shoes

June 04, 2025 - 17:32
Dancesport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the Gold Medal for Latin dance at the World Masters Games. But did you know you can learn from these dance masters at special classes in Hà Nội. And it's a great way to keep fit. Let's join them for a boogie!

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

From personal loss to a lifelong mission on Agent Orange

Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata began documenting the legacy of Agent Orange in Việt Nam after the sudden death of her husband, a former American soldier, in 2003. What began as a personal search for answers has become a lifelong mission of storytelling and advocacy. She speaks with Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about her journey.
Life & Style

Gold on glass

Young artist Nguyễn Hữu Thiện really has the golden touch. The skilled signwriter is turning panes of glass into beautiful works of art, using a gold gilding technique that dates back to Britain's Victorian era. Check out his amazing artwork in this video!

