Grab your dancing shoes

Dancesport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the Gold Medal for Latin dance at the World Masters Games. But did you know you can learn from these dance masters at special classes in Hà Nội. And it's a great way to keep fit. Let's join them for a boogie!
The tour is scheduled to run every weekend from 7pm to 9pm with a variety of activities, including temple rituals, traditional music performances, water puppetry, 3D mapping shows, calligraphy, local cuisine tasting and handicraft workshops.
Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata began documenting the legacy of Agent Orange in Việt Nam after the sudden death of her husband, a former American soldier, in 2003. What began as a personal search for answers has become a lifelong mission of storytelling and advocacy. She speaks with Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about her journey.
Young artist Nguyễn Hữu Thiện really has the golden touch. The skilled signwriter is turning panes of glass into beautiful works of art, using a gold gilding technique that dates back to Britain's Victorian era. Check out his amazing artwork in this video!
The Travel Trends 2025 report found that Vietnamese families are increasingly integrating travel into their annual routines, shifting focus from mere sightseeing or leisure to deepening connections and emotional well-being.
Local authorities have implemented a range of coordinated measures to boost tourism and service sectors, focusing on efforts to draw more visitors, especially international cruise tourists, and diversifying services and tour routes to Bái Tử Long Bay.