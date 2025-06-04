Grab your dancing shoes

Dancesport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the Gold Medal for Latin dance at the World Masters Games. But did you know you can learn from these dance masters at special classes in Hà Nội. And it's a great way to keep fit. Let's join them for a boogie!