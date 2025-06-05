Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Huế, Japan’s Nara prefecture cooperate to promote cultural heritage values

June 05, 2025 - 09:10
As of June 2025, there had been 20 foreign direct investment projects from Japan to Huế with a total registered capital of more than US$247 million.
Tourists visit Thiên Mụ pagoda in Huế. — VNA/VNS Photo 

 HUẾ — Chairman of the Huế City People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Phương and Governor of Japan’s Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two localities.

The signing took place on the occasion when the Japanese official is attending the 14th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress held in the central city of Việt Nam.

According to the MoU, the two localities will encourage the development of mutually beneficial cooperation on the basis of respecting the characteristics of each locality, exchanging information, implementing cooperation activities in the fields of cultural exchange, tourism, health, cultural heritage preservation, labour - employment, agriculture, trade and investment, among others.

The two sides agreed to continue to coordinate in organising short-term exchange programmes for high school students; send teachers and organising cultural activities of the two localities; cooperate in teaching Japanese language in Huế and introducing Vietnamese culture in Nara.

The two sides will also cooperate to develop a digital learning platform and a Vietnamese-Japanese bilingual digital library; develop shared learning materials including books, videos, and digital lectures on Vietnamese-Japanese history and culture for students and teachers; share experiences in implementing AI, Internet of Things (IoT) in classrooms and in education management.

At the same time, they will strengthen cooperation in organising educational projects on cultural heritage, connecting Huế and Nara - two lands with many cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO.

Over the past time, Huế City has had effective cooperation with many localities in Japan. In terms of trade and investment, as of June 2025, there had been 20 foreign direct investment projects from Japan to Huế with a total registered capital of more than US$247 million. In particular, the AEON MALL Huế project of AEONMALL Vietnam Co Ltd with a total investment capital of more than US$169 million started operations in September 2024, marking a highlight in investment from Japanese investors to Huế City. — VNA/VNS

Thừa Thiên Huế Huế Japan friendship cooperation Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Grab your dancing shoes

Dancesport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the Gold Medal for Latin dance at the World Masters Games. But did you know you can learn from these dance masters at special classes in Hà Nội. And it's a great way to keep fit. Let's join them for a boogie!
Life & Style

Hà Nội's incense village captivates travellers

For over a century, the Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in.
Life & Style

From personal loss to a lifelong mission on Agent Orange

Japanese filmmaker Masako Sakata began documenting the legacy of Agent Orange in Việt Nam after the sudden death of her husband, a former American soldier, in 2003. What began as a personal search for answers has become a lifelong mission of storytelling and advocacy. She speaks with Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about her journey.

