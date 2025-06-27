Cuban ballet graces Hà Nội stage

|The troupe presented iconic scenes from Swan Lake, The Nutcrackerimbued with Cuban culture. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
HÀ NỘI — The Cuban National Ballet delivered a vibrant performance of classical and Cuban-themed excerpts at the Hồ Gươm Theatre on June 26, marking its return to Việt Nam.
|Sleeping Beauty Aurora (Viengsay Valdés) dances with four suitors, each one holds a rose, to decide which one she wants to marry. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
The troupe presented iconic scenes from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and other renowned works imbued with Cuban culture, impressing the audience with refined technique and expressive choreography.
|DIGNIFIED DUET: A classic pas de deux and coda from La Esmeralda, a rare treat for Hanoian ballet lovers. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING: Adagio of the Rose from Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by BNC founder Alicia Alonso and performed by Viengsay Valdés on the stage of Hồ Gươm Opera. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Twelve dancers delivered a top-notch programme featuring from iconic ballet scenes from the classics to more contemporary works highlights the signature of the Cuban school of ballet.
|The Cuban National Ballet impressed the audience with refined technique and expressive choreography. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
This is the company’s second appearance at Hồ Gươm Theatre since its 2024 performance marking the 60 years since the troupe’s first tour in VIệt Nam in December 1964.
|CLASSIC CHOREOGRAPHY: A beautiful pas de deux inspired by Nicolas Beriosov, one of the world's most influential choreographers after WWII. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Founded in 1948 by Alicia Alonso and colleagues, the Cuban National Ballet has developed a distinct style blending European classical technique with Cuban flair. The troupe has performed on major global stages and earned international acclaim, becoming a cultural symbol of Cuba.
|The Cuban National Ballet has developed a distinct style blending European classical technique with Cuban flair. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
The performance is part of a series of cultural activities celebrating the second anniversary of Hồ Gươm Theatre, and in anticipation of the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025) and the 20th All People Safeguard the Fatherland's Security festival (August 19, 2005–2025).
|ENCORE: Dancers from the Ballet Nacional de Cuba have brought a beautiful programme to the capital city's ballet lovers. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
The BNC Việt Nam trip in 2025 was sponsored by GELEX Group, one of the leaders in infrastructure and electrics of Việt Nam. The group was voted one of the top 100 most valuable brands of Việt Nam in 2024 by Brand Finance and one of the top 10 brands with highest growth rate in 2024.
The second performance is scheduled for June 29. — VNA/VNS