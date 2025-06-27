Cuban ballet graces Hà Nội stage

HÀ NỘI — The Cuban National Ballet delivered a vibrant performance of classical and Cuban-themed excerpts at the Hồ Gươm Theatre on June 26, marking its return to Việt Nam.​​

​​The troupe presented iconic scenes from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and other renowned works imbued with Cuban culture, impressing the audience with refined technique and expressive choreography.

This is the company’s second appearance at Hồ Gươm Theatre, this time to commemorate 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Twelve dancers delivered a top-notch programme featuring from iconic ballet scenes from the classics to more contemporary works highlights the signature of the Cuban school of ballet.

This is the company’s second appearance at Hồ Gươm Theatre since its 2024 performance marking the 60 years since the troupe’s first tour in VIệt Nam in December 1964.

​Founded in 1948 by Alicia Alonso and colleagues, the Cuban National Ballet has developed a distinct style blending European classical technique with Cuban flair. The troupe has performed on major global stages and earned international acclaim, becoming a cultural symbol of Cuba.

​The performance is part of a series of cultural activities celebrating the second anniversary of Hồ Gươm Theatre, and in anticipation of the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025) and the 20th All People Safeguard the Fatherland's Security festival (August 19, 2005–2025).

The BNC Việt Nam trip in 2025 was sponsored by GELEX Group, one of the leaders in infrastructure and electrics of Việt Nam. The group was voted one of the top 100 most valuable brands of Việt Nam in 2024 by Brand Finance and one of the top 10 brands with highest growth rate in 2024.

​The second performance is scheduled for June 29. — VNA/VNS