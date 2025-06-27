Classic Chilean children's series published in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Education Publishing House, in collaboration with the Chilean Embassy in Việt Nam, has officially launched the classic Chilean children's series Papelucho.

This publication marks an important milestone in cultural cooperation between the two countries, bringing young Vietnamese readers closer to the treasure trove of international children's literature.

It follows the launch of the first translation in December 2024, when the first two volumes of the series were introduced and received positive feedback from readers.

Papelucho is the brainchild of writer Marcela Paz, an icon of Chilean children's literature. Written in the form of a diary, the series consists of 12 volumes that recount the everyday yet profound experiences of Papelucho, a quirky, intelligent and emotionally rich character. With its simple and relatable presentation, the series not only brings laughter but also provokes reflection on family values, society and humanity.

Nguyễn Tiến Thanh, Chairman of the Member Council and General Director of the Vietnam Education Publishing House, said: "Introducing Papelucho to young Vietnamese readers not only enriches our children's book collection, but also reflects our strategy of internationalising our products, bringing Vietnamese readers closer to the essence of world culture."

According to Chilean Ambassador to Việt Nam Sergio Narea Guzman, this event is a significant historical milestone in cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Chile. He also offered congratulations on the completion of the translations of the next two volumes, Papelucho, the Orphan and Papelucho, the Historian, bringing the total number of translated volumes to three.

Publishing unit representative Phương Nam Education Investment and Development Joint Stock Company has officially revealed 12 covers of Papelucho and announced the results of a readers’ survey showing that the majority of responses were positive regarding the content, writing style and inspirational qualities of the series.

Author Marcela Paz has created a character that is not an idealised stereotype but a genuine reflection of regular children – capable of anger and other negative emotions, yet always yearning for love and understanding. The unique aspect of Papelucho lies in its diary format, which is accessible and engaging, inspiring children to write their own stories.

With its lively and natural writing style, Papelucho has made many readers feel that they're reading the diary of a real child. The series promises to open up a relatable world where childhood is cherished, while also becoming an inspiring companion for Vietnamese children. VNS