Promoting a national treasure: the Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc epitaph

TUYÊN QUANG — The northern mountain province of Tuyên Quang's cultural and tourism authority is intensifying efforts to strengthen the protection and preservation of a unique historical piece - the Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc epitaph.

Tuyên Quang Province houses over 20,000 documents and artefacts, but only this epitaph, located in Bảo Ninh Village, Yên Nguyên Commune, Chiêm Hóa District, has been recognised as a national treasure, earning this status in 2013.

Written by the renowned author Lý Thừa Ân, a mandarin during the Lý Nhân Tông Dynasty, this epitaph is considered the most significant stele from that era. Both the Government and the local community are actively promoting its value.

The Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc Pagoda's epitaph was written in 1107, coinciding with the construction of the pagoda — one of the oldest in Tuyên Quang — during King Lý Nhân Tông's reign. The pagoda was built by Hà Hưng Tông, the governor of Vị Long District, while Lý Thừa Ân composed the epitaph during the Lý Nhân Tông (1072-1127) and Lý Thần Tông (1128-1137) dynasties.

The epitaph measures 1.39m high and is 0.18m thick, carved from a single block of green stone. It rests on a stone turtle measuring 1.50m in length and is 0.9m wide and 0.32m high. The inscription contains 25 lines with 1,130 words, detailing Buddhist teachings and the merits of the Hà family. Researchers regard this stele as a unique artefact of great historical and religious significance, comparable to other masterpieces of the Lý Dynasty.

After nearly a millennium, the Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc Pagoda fell into ruin. In 1961, an ancient stone stele was discovered at the foot of Đan Hán Mountain in Yên Nguyên Commune. The intact epitaph, still mounted on its stone turtle, prompted further archaeological surveys.

The Director of Tuyên Quang Provincial Museum, Lý Mạnh Thắng, noted that these surveys helped visualise the original scale of the pagoda, which was impressive and faced South.

Recognising the site's value, the people of Chiêm Hóa District restored the pagoda, enabling it to serve the religious and cultural needs of both local Buddhists and tourists. Nestled among lush greenery, the pagoda is accessible via red brick steps, inviting visitors to experience its serene atmosphere.

In December 2023, the archaeological site of Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc Pagoda was designated a National Monument by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. To enhance the site's value, the Provincial People's Committee has tasked the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities with managing and preserving this national relic.

In addition, the annual Bảo Ninh Sùng Phúc Pagoda Festival caters to the spiritual needs of visitors.

Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hoa from the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism emphasised that the Provincial Museum is collaborating with local police and authorities to ensure the protection and preservation of these treasures.

The commune is also partnering with travel companies to offer tours that allow visitors to experience the local Tày ethnic culture, including viewing traditional stilt house architecture, observing special costumes, tasting regional dishes, and enjoying folk games and music. VNS