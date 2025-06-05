Lục Ngạn to host lychee tourism festival

BẮC GIANG — In a bid to promote its renowned lychees and other local fruits and specialities, Lục Ngạn District in the northern province of Bắc Giang, which is known as “the capital of lychee”, will host a two-day tourism festival titled Lục Ngạn Lychee – The Quintessence of Vietnamese Fruit from June 6 to 7.

The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors, offering a variety of immersive experiences and cultural activities. Festival-goers will have a chance to take part in lychee harvesting, bunch-tying, stem-cutting, chilling fruit in ice-water tanks, and packing into foam boxes in accordance with export-standard procedures. Visitors will also be able to sample an array of dishes and beverages made from lychees, including lychee and bitter melon soup, stir-fried lychees, steamed lychees with prawns, lychee smoothies, lychee tea, lychee bread, lychee wine, and lychee-honey vinegar.

The programme will feature a cultural exhibition dedicated to lychee farming, displaying traditional tools, packaging materials, and machinery used in harvesting and processing. Guests can learn about propagation techniques, grafting methods, and the various lychee cultivars grown in Lục Ngạn. The exhibition aims to provide agricultural insights while showcasing local fruit varieties and regional specialities.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, there will be performances of traditional music and arts, including bamboo flute playing and Then singing – a ritual genre performed by the Tày ethnic group.

Visitors also have a chance to enjoy outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, cycling, and boating while discovering the diverse cultures of local ethnic communities. Culinary highlights include roasted pork, freshwater prawns and fish, lychee honey, and visits to scenic destinations such as Cấm Sơn Lake, often dubbed a “miniature Hạ Long Bay”.

As part of the festivities, local authorities will honour ten outstanding lychee farming models, as well as individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of the Lục Ngạn lychee brand. A 2025 lychee-themed costume contest will also be held.

A representative of the Lục Ngạn District People’s Committee stated that the event is expected to welcome over 100,000 visitors and aims to position lychee-based tourism as a key driver of the district’s socio-economic development.

This year's lychee output is forecast to reach 60,500 tonnes, with the harvest season running from early June to the end of July. The district currently holds 60 planting area codes for export, covering more than 6,000 hectares.

Owing to its exceptional quality, Lục Ngạn lychees have established a strong reputation both in Việt Nam and abroad. The brand enjoys trademark and geographical indication protection in eight countries, including China, the US, Japan, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Laos, and Cambodia. Lục Ngạn lychees are exported to over 30 countries and territories, consistently praised for their outstanding taste, food safety, and reliability, making them a much-anticipated summer delicacy year after year. — VNA/VNS