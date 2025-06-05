Bắc Ninh expands free tours, enhancing heritage experiences

BẮC NINH — The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bắc Ninh will adjust and expand eight new destinations for all four free tours titled 'Bắc Ninh Cultural Quintessence - Heritage Colours' to enhance the visitor experience across the region.

These new destinations are located in the districts of Từ Sơn, Thuận Thành, Tiên Du, Gia Bình and Lương Tài. Each location is renowned for its ancient pagodas, traditional craft villages and intangible cultural heritage, making them significant attractions for both domestic and international tourists.

For Tour 1, Tiêu Sơn Pagoda in Tương Giang Ward of Từ Sơn City and Tổ Pagoda in Hà Mãn Commune, Thuận Thành Town, have been added. The updated itinerary for Tour 1 includes stops at the Bắc Ninh Museum, Tiêu Sơn Pagoda, Đô Temple, Đông Hồ Folk Painting Village, Vườn Cuộc Sống Ecological Area, Dâu Pagoda, Tổ Pagoda, Bút Tháp Pagoda and concludes at the Bắc Ninh Museum.

Tour 2 now features Linh Ứng Pagoda and Sĩ Nhiếp Tomb, both located in Thuận Thành Town. The revised itinerary for Tour 2 consists of the Bắc Ninh Museum, Diên Quang Pagoda, Tam Phủ Temple, Phù Lãng Pottery Village, Linh Ứng Pagoda, Sĩ Nhiếp Tomb, Phật Tích Pagoda and ends at the Bắc Ninh Museum.

For Tour 3, Bách Môn Pagoda in Việt Đoàn Commune of Tiên Du District has been added to the itinerary. The specific schedule for Tour 3 includes the Bắc Ninh Museum, Temple of Lý Thường Kiệt, the Cluster of Communal House Relics, Tướng Quốc Temple, Thánh Quang Pagoda, Green Farm Eco-zone, Bách Môn Pagoda, Diềm and returns to the Bắc Ninh Museum.

In Tour 4, three additional locations have been included: Đại Bi Pagoda, Đại Bái Bronze Casting Village, and Đông Đô Village Service Area. The updated itinerary for Tour 4 features the Bắc Ninh Museum, Đại Bi Pagoda, Lệ Chi Viên Temple, Đông Đô Village Eco-zone, Đại Bái Bronze Casting Village, the Temple of Grand Tutor Lê Văn Thịnh and concludes at the Bắc Ninh Museum.

These adjustments to the routes and the addition of new tourist attractions are designed to promote the image of Bắc Ninh's people and tourism, appealing to both domestic and international visitors. Previously, Bắc Ninh Museum and Tourism Promotion, the organising unit for the tours, notified relevant agencies about these adjustments and the opening of new attractions.

The unit also requested all parties to coordinate effectively in preparing for the tourist reception. This includes ensuring safety and convenience, maintaining security and order, preventing fire hazards, and keeping the environment clean.

Efforts will be made to diversify promotional activities at tourist sites and relics associated with the cultural heritage of Bắc Ninh province. Additionally, appropriate cultural and artistic events will be organised to celebrate Bắc Ninh's cultural heritage for visitors.

Nguyễn Mạnh Tiến, deputy director of Bắc Ninh Museum and Tourism Promotion, stated that after nearly three months of implementation, the free tour 'Bắc Ninh Cultural Quintessence - Heritage Colours' has attracted thousands of domestic and foreign tourists.

He emphasised that security, order, environmental sanitation, fire prevention, and effective tourist reception at destinations along the itinerary are guaranteed, meeting the needs and expectations of visitors while leaving a positive impression. VNS