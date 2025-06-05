Lũng Cú flag tower temporarily closed for restoration

HÀ GIANG – The Lũng Cú Flag Tower, one of Việt Nam's most iconic northern landmarks, has been temporarily closed to visitors for restoration and preservation work, according to the Đồng Văn District relic management board.

During this period from May 30 to June 18, 2025,, tourists can only visit the base area at the foot of the mountain, as access to the tower itself is restricted to ensure safety and maintain construction quality.

Restoration efforts are being carried out to enhance the structure and surroundings of the site, which was designated a national historical and scenic relic in 2009 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Nguyễn Văn Hạnh, deputy head of the district relic management board, emphasised that the temporary closure is necessary to preserve the monument’s integrity and prepare for the upcoming peak tourism season.

The project will help maintain the symbolic significance of Lũng Cú as a sacred marker of Việt Nam's northernmost point.

Located 1,470 metres above sea level and 24 kilometers from Đồng Văn town, the 34.85-metre flag tower mirrors the design of the Hà Nội Flag Tower. A 54 sq.m national flag atop the tower symbolises the unity of Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups.

The octagonal tower shaft is adorned with bronze drum motifs and stone reliefs depicting the cultural life and history of local ethnic minorities. Its solid square base represents the enduring strength of the nation.

More than just a tourist attraction, the flag tower stands as a powerful symbol of sovereignty and national pride. The restoration project is also an opportunity for local authorities to improve infrastructure and services. – VNA/VNS