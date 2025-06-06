Khánh Hoà Salangane Nest Festival recognised as national intangible cultural heritage

HCM CITY — The Salangane Nest Festival and the knowledge of exploiting and processing agarwood in Khánh Hoà Province have been recognised as national intangible cultural heritage, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

The recognition of the two heritages not only affirms the unique cultural values but also contributes to the preservation and promotion of heritage associated with the livelihood and cultural identity of the people of Khánh Hoà.

Khánh Hoà Salanganes Nest Festival is organised annually on Hòn Nội Salanganes Nest Island on May 10 of the lunar calendar every year to commemorate the predecessors who founded and developed the profession.

The salanganes nest profession in the province has a history of nearly 700 years, associated with many unique historical and cultural values. The ways of exploiting and processing the bird’s nest in the community are a valuable treasure, contributing to local socio-economic development.

In late 2024, the knowledge of exploiting and processing salanganes nests in Khánh Hoà Province was added onto the list of national intangible cultural heritage.

The traditional agarwood craft in Khánh Hoà has a history of hundreds of years. Many households and artisans in Nha Trang city, Cam Ranh city, Ninh Hòa town, and Vạn Ninh, Diên Khánh, Khánh Sơn, Khánh Vĩnh, Cam Lâm districts still maintain the traditional craft and create products made from agarwood with high economic value. —VNS