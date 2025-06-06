Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam wows UN International Bazaar with handicrafts, cuisine

June 06, 2025 - 11:13
The handicraft booth drew crowds with its display of ceramics, lacquerware, brocade, and silk, offering a vivid glimpse into Vietnam’s rich artistic traditions. Chu Đậu pottery and Vạn Phúc silk scarves were particular highlights, with their intricate designs earning admiration from visitors.
Vietnamese handicrafts showcased at the annual UN International Bazaar in New York. – VNA/VNS

NEW YORK – The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) and the Association of Vietnamese Spouses in the US have joined the annual UN International Bazaar in New York with two booths showcasing exquisite handicrafts and authentic cuisine.

The handicraft booth on June 4 drew crowds with its display of ceramics, lacquerware, brocade, and silk, offering a vivid glimpse into Việt Nam's rich artistic traditions. Chu Đậu pottery and Vạn Phúc silk scarves were particular highlights, with their intricate designs earning admiration from visitors.

Over at the food booth, fresh shrimp and veggie spring rolls, grilled meat skewers, bánh mì, iced coffee, and lemon iced tea had guests of all ages lining up. The spouses of Việt Nam's diplomatic staff worked their magic, dishing out authentic eats with vibrant presentation.

The bazaar, which featured nearly 60 booths from UN member states, drew hundreds of foreign guests, including ambassadors and diplomats from various missions and agencies. Việt Nam's booths were among the most successful, raking in serious cash for the event’s charity fund. – VNA/VNS

culture Vietnam food cuisine

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom