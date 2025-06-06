Việt Nam wows UN International Bazaar with handicrafts, cuisine

NEW YORK – The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) and the Association of Vietnamese Spouses in the US have joined the annual UN International Bazaar in New York with two booths showcasing exquisite handicrafts and authentic cuisine.

The handicraft booth on June 4 drew crowds with its display of ceramics, lacquerware, brocade, and silk, offering a vivid glimpse into Việt Nam's rich artistic traditions. Chu Đậu pottery and Vạn Phúc silk scarves were particular highlights, with their intricate designs earning admiration from visitors.

Over at the food booth, fresh shrimp and veggie spring rolls, grilled meat skewers, bánh mì, iced coffee, and lemon iced tea had guests of all ages lining up. The spouses of Việt Nam's diplomatic staff worked their magic, dishing out authentic eats with vibrant presentation.

The bazaar, which featured nearly 60 booths from UN member states, drew hundreds of foreign guests, including ambassadors and diplomats from various missions and agencies. Việt Nam's booths were among the most successful, raking in serious cash for the event’s charity fund. – VNA/VNS