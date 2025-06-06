Nine Vietnamese restaurants awarded one Michelin star in 2025

ĐÀ NẴNG — The prestigious Michelin Guide awards ceremony concluded yesterday in the central city of Đà Nẵng, showcasing a rise in the number of acclaimed restaurants driven by a new generation of talented chefs.

This year, the 2025 Michelin Guide for Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng honoured nine restaurants with one star. Among the nine, one restaurant was newly awarded a Michelin Star, and another was promoted from last year's recommended list.

CieL in HCM City is a recent addition to the Michelin Guide and is known for its innovative cuisine, meticulous technique and intimate dining experience.

Coco Dining in HCM City was promoted from last year's recommended list. Led by Chef Võ Thanh Vương, the restaurant offers contemporary cuisine that fuses Vietnamese recipes with modern techniques and fermentation.

The other Michelin Star recipients include Gia, Hibana by Koki and Tầm Vị in Hà Nội; Long Triều, Ănăn Saigon and Akuna in HCM City, and La Maison 1888 in Đà Nẵng.

At this year's awards ceremony, the Michelin Guide also revealed that its restaurant selection includes 181 establishments. The 2025 Bib Gourmand list grew to 63 establishments, with nine new entries recognised for offering exceptional food at moderate prices.

In addition to the Starred and Bib Gourmand lists, Michelin Guide inspectors highlighted 109 establishments in the Michelin Selected category, with 14 new additions across all cities.

The 2025 edition further solidifies Việt Nam's global standing as a gastronomic destination, according to the organisers.

“This year, we are proud to witness a rise in the number of starred restaurants, driven by a new generation of talented chefs. Many are returning to their roots, using modern techniques to tell stories of their hometowns and to revive childhood flavours. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries and long-standing local shops continue to preserve culinary traditions with authenticity and passion,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

“For our inspectors, the journey of discovering new restaurants in Việt Nam remains as exciting as ever. They have been inspired by the dedication, creativity and pursuit of excellence shown by culinary professionals across the country, and they are eager to uncover even more gems in the years to come.”

Within the Michelin Guide restaurant selection, the Michelin Green Star rewards the initiatives of groundbreaking restaurants that fully commit to rethinking their impact and encouraging a strong gastronomic transition. Lamai Garden is newly awarded a Michelin Green Star for their remarkable philosophy and commitment towards a more eco-friendly approach to gastronomy.

The Michelin Guide Young Chef Award recognises a young chef whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed the inspectors.

This year, the Young Chef Award was given to Chef Lê Việt Hồng from newly starred restaurant CieL, in HCM City. Born in 1992, Chef Hồng is a distinguished young chef with 14 years of culinary experience.

He began his journey at an international hotel brand, where he honed his skills for six years under the mentorship of his sister, the head chef of the banquet kitchen. In 2019, he co-founded The Monkey Gallery and pursued formal culinary education at Ferrandi during the pandemic, which ultimately led to the creation of CieL.

The Michelin Guide Sommelier Award recognises the skills, knowledge and passion of talented sommeliers in the industry. This year's Sommelier Award was presented to Paul Võ from newly selected restaurant Nephele in HCM City.

The Michelin Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to customer experience. This year's Service Award was given to Nhã Huỳnh from Bib Gourmand restaurant Mặn Mòi in HCM City. — VNS