Workshop explores Việt Nam’s interior architecture trends

HÀ NỘI — 'Vietnam Interior Architecture Trends 2026–2030' was the main topic of discussion at a workshop held in Hà Nội on June 6, attracting numerous domestic and international experts, businesses, architects and designers.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Architects Phan Đăng Sơn said that interior architecture is an indispensable part of architectural creation.

“Vietnamese interior design is currently entering a period of rapid development, with the emergence of many talented young designers, potential domestic brands and a market that is increasingly interested in aesthetics, experience and culture. However, reality also shows that we still lack an effective connection in a creative ecosystem, a lack of long-term orientation on a distinct design language and lack of support mechanisms for Vietnamese interior design to be able to build a brand in the international arena,” said Sơn.

“With today's discussion, we hope to not only create a short-term 'push', but also aim to form a chain of Data – Thinking – Action, towards the goal of developing Vietnamese interior trends in a creative and sustainable direction," he added.

At the seminar, industry experts provided analysis and forecasts on the main interior design and architectural trends in Việt Nam in the next five years.

Participants focused discussion on major shifts affecting society, aesthetic tastes and consumer psychology around the world, while providing practical examples in the Asia-Pacific region, where many countries are striving to build a strong domestic identity in design.

Participants also discussed the interior design trends of Việt Nam in the next few years with a focus on the question "How can Vietnamese interior design create its own identity in the flow of global integration?"

They also suggested new directions for the Vietnamese interior design industry in the future, such as the trend of personalising living space, the need for sustainable and essential products, green architecture and honouring heritage and art in living space.

The seminar is part of the events taking place to launch Trend 26+, the first Vietnamese interior industry trend publication, professionally sponsored by the Vietnam Furniture Association, the Vietnam Association of Architects and Architecture Magazine.

With 552 pages and a limited edition of 5,000 copies, the publication introduces 31 prominent trends that are forecast to lead the industry over the next five years.

Trend 26+ focuses on three major trend groups, reflecting profound changes in design thinking and consumer behaviour: sustainability and greening; personalisation and humanisation; and technology integration. — VNS