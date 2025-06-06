Kon Tum's folk knowledge of Ngọc Linh ginseng recognised as national intangible cultural heritage

KON TUM — The 'Folk Knowledge of Ngoc Linh Ginseng' in the Tu Mơ Rông and Đăk Glei districts of Kon Tum Province has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

This recognition is particularly significant, honouring the efforts, dedication and valuable knowledge that the Xơ Đăng community has preserved and passed down through generations in the Ngọc Linh mountain area, known as the 'capital of Ngọc Linh ginseng in Việt Nam'.

Vice Chairman of the Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee, Y Ngọc, said this recognition is the result of years of collecting, systematising and compiling scientific records. It serves not only as a source of pride for local residents but also marks a vital turning point in the strategy to preserve and promote the value of ginseng while highlighting the cultural identity of the highlands.

According to Ngọc, the folk knowledge surrounding Ngọc Linh ginseng encompasses a comprehensive system of understanding, including how to identify suitable land for cultivation, techniques for natural propagation, care under the canopy of primary forests, seasonal harvesting and methods for preservation and medicinal use.

More importantly, this body of knowledge is intricately linked to the customs, practices and traditional rituals of the Xơ Đăng people, the predominant ethnic group in the two recognised districts.

"The Xơ Đăng people regard Ngọc Linh ginseng as part of the forest's soul; its cultivation is accompanied by rituals honouring the forest and ancestors," Ngọc said.

"This creates a unique identity and cultural depth that cannot be found elsewhere."

Tu Mơ Rông District is recognised as the centre of Kon Tum's Ngọc Linh ginseng region.

Currently, over 1,000 households cultivate and care for ginseng under the natural forest canopy, contributing to the preservation of both rare genetic resources and traditional knowledge.

Together with Đăk Glei District, the total area dedicated to Ngọc Linh ginseng in Kon Tum Province is nearly 3,000ha, most of which is located in community forests or sustainably managed household forests.

Compared to other localities, such as Quảng Nam, which has recently been recognised for its Nam Trà My ginseng area, Kon Tum leads in both the area being cultivated and the output of commercial ginseng, as well as in the depth of indigenous cultural knowledge. This highlights the role of the Xơ Đăng community as the 'guardians of the forest and ginseng' over the decades.

The recognition of folk knowledge about Ngọc Linh ginseng as a national intangible cultural heritage opens new opportunities for economic and cultural development in Tu Mơ Rông and Đăk Glei districts, as well as Kon Tum Province, in conjunction with conservation efforts.

According to Võ Trung Mạnh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tu Mơ Rông District, the locality will focus on leveraging this heritage through community tourism and eco-tourism products.

"We aim to develop ginseng garden tours under the primeval forest canopy, where visitors can witness first-hand how to plant, care for, and harvest ginseng using traditional methods," Mạnh said.

"Accompanying these experiences will be activities such as storytelling about ginseng, participating in forest worship ceremonies, and enjoying local cuisine - all designed to create a unique cultural journey exclusive to Tu Mơ Rông."

Before its medicinal value was discovered in 1973, Ngọc Linh ginseng had been used by the Xơ Đăng people for generations as a "'hidden medicinal plant' of the mountains and forests.

The recognition of folk knowledge related to Ngọc Linh ginseng as an intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism marks a significant development: transforming this precious medicinal plant into a unique cultural resource for the nation.

This heritage is not only symbolic but also provides a foundation for Kon Tum Province to establish sustainable economic development policies, fostering local participation that creates livelihoods, protects forests and preserves cultural identity. VNS