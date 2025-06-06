Vietnamese singers shine at Australian musical festival

HÀ NỘI – Young talented Vietnamese singers Trương Mỹ Anh and Chi Xê have impressed music enthusiasts with their performance at Vivid Sydney, one of the largest musical festivals in Australia.

Anh appeared at the Next gen: V-pop, an event within the festival, in a unique fashion style, with voluminous curly hair and a captivating voice. She performed with the band for an hour, reflecting her five-year journey pursuing art.

Anh’s R&B performances, such as Letting Go, Phases of the Moon, Over Again and Over Again, and Someday, received enthusiastic support from international audiences. Additionally, the youngest daughter of Vietnamese diva Mỹ Linh brought a series of hits that made a name for herself in Việt Nam, including Real Love and Yên.

“Vivid Sydney 2025 was more successful than I expected. 1,000 spectators, a dazzling debut stage in Australia. So many beautiful emotions that I will never forget,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Next Gen: V-Pop also featured Chi Xê, whose real name is Nguyễn Linh Chi – a rising star gaining attention in the musical programme Em Xinh Say Hi (Beauties Say Hi). The 26-year-old embodies the fresh spirit of Vietnamese Gen Z, with songs like Seenderella, Ý Em Là (What I Mean Is), Cheese in the Trap, and Mộc Miên.

Many music experts in Australia have praised the debut of Mỹ Anh and Chi Xê. Julian Ramundi, the producer of the Vivid Sydney music festival, believed that the concert was successful, attracting many international and Vietnamese audiences.

Vivid Sydney was first held in 2009 at the Sydney Opera House and is now one of the top 10 music festivals in the world. Both locals and tourists eagerly anticipate the festival for its spectacular displays of light, culture and art.

Vivid Sydney 2025 runs from May 23 to June 14, featuring many exciting performances and events. — VNS

-