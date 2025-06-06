Lào Cai international travel mart features 130 stalls

LÀO CAI – An international travel mart is currently underway in the northwestern province of Lào Cai, featuring 130 stalls and delegations from 120 travel agencies representing more than ten countries and territories.

In his opening address on June 5, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoàng Quốc Khánh said that the mart's theme of connecting green aspirations reflects Lào Cai’s commitment to sustainable development, with a focus on natural ecosystem conservation, waste reduction, clean energy, and renewable resources.

Running until June 8, the event is expected to provide a platform for establishing partnerships and attracting more visitors to Lào Cai in the future.

Phạm Văn Thủy, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, suggested that for Lào Cai to achieve sustainable tourism development, the province should focus on selective investment and attracting strategic investors in tourism infrastructure and eco-resorts. This would help build Lào Cai as a safe, secure, and environmentally friendly tourist destination.

The mart also includes promotion activities, the introduction of tourism-related products, vouchers, souvenirs, and services offered by Thai enterprises, as well as by Vietnamese tour operators for the Sunworld Fansipan Legend cable car service, the Rồng Mây glass bridge tourist area, and the Cát Cát tourism area in Sa Pa.

Additionally, a number of activities are set to take place, including a seminar on connectivity for green tourism development, as well as a trip and press tour.

In recent years, many of Lào Cai’s tourism products have become well-known, securing the province’s position on both Vietnam’s and the world’s tourism maps. In 2024, the province welcomed over 8 million visitors and generated nearly VNĐ27 trillion (US$1.03 billion) in revenue. –