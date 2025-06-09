Special concert to introduce young piano talents

HÀ NỘI – A concert presenting romantic masterpieces by Frédéric Chopin and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, two legends in the history of Western music, will take place at the Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội on June 21.

The classic works will be performed by the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra (HPO) and conducted by Nayden Todorov, Music Director of the Bulgarian National Opera.

The Chopin – Rimsky-Korsakov concert will feature two promising young piano talents from Việt Nam, Nguyễn Đức Kiên and Lưu Danh Khôi, who have achieved impressive academic results in recent years, according to violinist Bùi Công Duy, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

This event is part of HPO and the Vietnam National Academy of Music's current goal to train, nurture and maximise the potential of young talents for regional and international integration.

In the first part of the concert, the audience will be immersed in the deep, delicate and emotionally charged musical world of Frédéric Chopin through two piano concertos Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11 and Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21.

Written when Chopin was just in his twenties, both works are the most complete expressions of his romantic musical language – aesthetic, passionate, and richly lyrical. Young pianists Kiên and Khôi will take turns as soloists in these concertos, delivering fresh and powerful interpretations.

The second part of the program will present the audience with one of the most brilliant Russian masterpieces – Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. This work is a synthesis of rich orchestral colours and inspiration from Spanish folk music, providing an opportunity for the orchestra to showcase their virtuosity through each movement, which is characterised by a strong performative spirit and festive atmosphere.

The HPO was established in 1997, originally as the Hanoi Conservatory Symphony Orchestra. It is one of the leading units playing a crucial role in the musical life of Việt Nam. Currently, the orchestra comprises professors, lecturers, soloists and several outstanding students from the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Many of its artists and musicians have graduated from renowned conservatories in Russia, Hungary, Germany and the UK.

Nguyễn Đức Kiên, born in Hà Nội in 2008, is currently studying at Delta Global School (DGS) and attending the gifted programme at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He has won numerous prestigious awards in piano competitions across China, South Korea, Thailand, the USA, and Russia.

Some of his recent achievements include the Rachmaninoff Youth International Piano Competition in Russia (2023), Euregio Youth Piano Competition (2021), Malaysian International Piano Competition (2020) and Steinway National Youth Piano Competition (2020). He also represented Việt Nam in the Steinway Youth Piano Competition for the Asia-Pacific Regional Round in 2021.

Khôi began learning piano with his mother at the age of eight and enrolled in the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2016. He has consistently been recognised as an outstanding student and received the Toyota scholarship for young Vietnamese talents.

He has also achieved numerous awards, including third prize at the Steinway Regional Competition in Việt Nam (2016), second prize at the Chopin International Competition in Bangkok (2019) and first prize at the ICA International Piano Competition (2019).

Khôi will graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Music this year, specialising in Piano Performance, from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where he has studied under Professors Max Levinson and Alex Polyakov. He has been awarded a full scholarship to continue his Master's degree in Music at the Boston Conservatory. VNS