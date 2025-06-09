Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

French-Vietnamese director takes football as centre stage of latest film

June 09, 2025 - 08:44
While this installment centres around football, the true protagonist of the film remains the essence of Việt Nam, expressed not only through sports but also through music, landscapes and people.

HÀ NỘI – Four years after the debut of his documentary Once Upon a Bridge, French-Vietnamese director François Bibonne returns with a second instalment, this time highlighting Vietnamese football – the country’s most beloved sport.

Việt Nam's top female footballer Huỳnh Như (left) will be featured in Once Upon a Bridge II by François Bibonne (centre). Photo courtesy of François Bibonne

Initially, Bibonne envisioned the sequel as a completely independent project, focusing solely on football and its development in Việt Nam. However, during the filmmaking process, he realised that his journey remained deeply connected to discovering his grandmother’s homeland, a place rich in Vietnamese spirit and identity. While this instalment centres around football, the true protagonist of the film remains the essence of Việt Nam, expressed not only through sports but also through music, landscapes and people.

Sán Chỉ ethnic women in Bình Liêu District, Quảng Ninh Province, compete for possession of the ball during a football match. Photo binhlieu.travel

In Once Upon a Bridge II, the film’s scope broadens significantly, following a journey that spans Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Nam Định Province to remote regions such as Bình Liêu District in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh and Pleiku City in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Structured as a travelogue, Bibonne aims to present each destination not merely as a physical space but as a gateway to exploring the depth of Vietnamese culture and identity.

The young director continues to weave traditional Vietnamese music into the documentary. With a deep appreciation for the đàn bầu (monochord), quan họ folk melodies and Western instruments, he hopes music will serve as a bridge connecting personal identity with Vietnamese heritage.

Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, Director of the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra and artist Phan Thủy, leader of the Thanh Âm Xanh traditional music group, have been significant sources of inspiration in Bibonne’s journey.

Director François Bibonne travels to Bình Liêu in Quảng Ninh Province to film local Sán Chỉ ethnic women playing football. Photo courtesy of François Bibonne

One of the most distinctive elements of Once Upon a Bridge II is Bibonne’s role, not just as a director behind the camera but as a character, a storyteller and a traveller on a journey of self-discovery. This approach gives the film a unique tone, resembling an adventure where audiences can accompany him, experience unexpected moments and reflect alongside the narrator.

For Bibonne, documentary filmmaking goes beyond presenting dry facts. He likens his work to a vivid novel, where the director does not strictly control the narrative but instead allows characters, sounds and atmosphere to guide the story.

"I want viewers to feel like they are embarking on a journey with me throughout the film and in the end, everything suddenly connects – like a moment of enlightenment," he said.

Bibonne has also revealed his intention to create a third instalment, completing a trilogy. The theme may revolve around art and fashion, contemporary subjects that still carry deep cultural significance.

Director François Bibonne said that during his journey, he has always been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese people. Photo courtesy of François Bibonne

With Once Upon a Bridge II, Bibonne goes beyond telling a personal story, opening a multidimensional space where Vietnamese culture is authentically, poetically, and intimately presented to an international audience. More than just a film, it serves as a bridge, connecting memories, the present and the future, linking Việt Nam with the world.

Currently, Once Upon a Bridge II is still in production, with Bibonne hoping to release it this coming November. VNS

