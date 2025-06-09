Organic agri-tourism boosts local culture, community in mountainous region of Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — The development of organic agri-tourism intertwined with the preservation of indigenous cultural values is opening up new opportunities for Ninh Tây Commune in Ninh Hòa Township of the South-Central coastal province of Khánh Hòa.

Nguyễn Minh Thanh, owner of a local farm built on the principles of circular organic farming, said that beyond producing clean agricultural products, the farm also serves as a “stage” for traditional dances and resounding gongs of the indigenous Ê Đê people, fostering a sense of community and spreading cultural values.

Thanh explained that combining agriculture and tourism has proven a solution for farm produce, enabling visitors to understand the organic farming process and the real value of each product. “When tourists witness firsthand the passion and care of farmers, they’re willing to pay higher prices because they see the genuine worth behind every product,” he said.

Y Hy, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Tây, which borders the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, said that for the Ê Đê ethnic minority people, gongs are not just musical instruments but sacred treasures – a means of communication with the spiritual world.

He noted that the local Ê Đê community, numbering around 3,000, cannot be separated from gongs and their music. “We are working to maintain traditional festivals and the gong culture. It’s how we pass on and preserve our cultural heritage for future generations, ensuring young people never forget their roots.”

A team of experts from Farmstay Vietnam, renowned for its nationwide agri-tourism experiences, recently visited the commune. Phạm Thanh Tùng, a Farmstay Vietnam expert, noted that organic agritourism is more than just farm tours and hands-on experiences, it also serves as a bridge between consumers and clean agricultural products linked to the indigenous culture. This model delivers double benefits, helping farmers sell products at higher prices while safeguarding and promoting unique cultural heritage, he said.

The approach is offering a sustainable path forward for the mountainous Ninh Tây region by enhancing the value of its associated products and bringing visitors closer to its nature, community, and culture. - VNA/VNS

