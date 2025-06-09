Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts large-scale culture, heritage festival

June 09, 2025 - 10:03
The Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival 2025 from October 31 to November 9 is expected to create a vibrant cultural exchange space, promote cultural cooperation between Hà Nội and localities and countries, and bring cultural heritage into contemporary life, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the capital's cultural industry.
Khuê Văn Các attracts tourists with its lighting effects and traditional art performances. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued Plan No 157/KH-UBND on organising the Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival 2025, aiming to honour, preserve and promote the values of cultural identities and heritage of the capital city.

The event will take place from October 31 to November 9 at many key locations such as the walking space around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Hà Nội Museum, the Temple of Literature - Quốc Tử Giám, the walking street in Sơn Tây ancient citadel, with about 10,000 participants.

Tourists visit KÍnh Thiên Palace in the world heritage site of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. — VNA/VNS Photo

Themed Heritage - Connection - Era, the festival will feature a wide range of unique cultural and artistic activities, including a heritage connection exhibition, a puppetry festival, an international music festival, an Áo Dài tourism festival, and art performances at many typical cultural spaces.

A play titled Thăng Long Capital using 3D Mapping technology hosted by the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre will be a highlight of the event.

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports has been tasked with ensuring the content, script, progress and quality of the event, while coordinating closely with press agencies, digital platforms and grassroots information systems to introduce and promote the festival.

The Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival 2025 is expected to create a vibrant cultural exchange space, promote cultural cooperation between Hà Nội and localities and countries, and bring cultural heritage into contemporary life, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the capital's cultural industry, affirming Hà Nội's position as a centre for creative culture and an attractive destination for domestic and international tourists. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Lychee-themed tourism programme launched in Bắc Giang

The tourism programme, called 'Lục Ngan Lychee - The Essence of Vietnamese Fruits', marks the start of the Lục Ngạn Summer Tourism Programme 2025. It aims to introduce and promote lychee and other specialties of the locality, attract tourists and contribute to local socio-economic development.

