Vietnamese, Polish teams wow audiences at Danang International Fireworks Festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — Tens of thousands of spectators, tourists and local residents gathered on the evening of June 7 for the second night of the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025, as teams from Việt Nam and Poland lit up the night sky with dazzling displays.

Representing Việt Nam, the Z121 Vina Pyrotech team comes from the Chemical One Member Limited Liability Company 21, under the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Defence Industry. With over five decades of experience in fireworks production and a history of participating in significant national celebrations, this veteran team made its debut at the festival with a five-chapter performance highlighting Việt Nam’s aspiration to rise.

The climax of their display saw the central coastal city’s sky illuminated in the red and gold of Việt Nam’s national flag, accompanied by bursts of purple lotus flowers – a performance praised by audiences for its emotive power, technical precision and artistic depth.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Surex Firma Rodzinna, a leading name in European pyrotechnics with more than three decades of experience and participation in over 50 international competitions, brought its own spectacle to the festival.

This year, the Polish team’s performance, titled Dragon Love, captivated the audiences with a display akin to a mythical epic. The highlight came during the crescendo of God of Lighting, with fireworks launched from multiple points to form radiant light trails, symbolising the moment two mythical dragons joined forces to create Đà Nẵng’s iconic Dragon Bridge. — VNA/VNS