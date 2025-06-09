Strengthening public confidence: Việt Nam garners support for domestic goods, businesses

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's campaign to boost consumption of domestic products is showing remarkable success, with over 90 per cent of Vietnamese consumers now showing confidence in and preference for locally-made goods, reflecting tangible improvement in Việt Nam’s business and investment climate.

Notably, Vietnamese goods will be no longer confined to local shelves but will reach further to the world thanks to co-ordinating efforts from Government agencies and global retail players.

Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has recently signed a cooperation agreement for 2026-28 with Thailand's Central Retail Group, aiming at increasing the presence of Vietnamese goods both domestically and internationally, particularly in the sectors of consumer products, agriculture, and aquatic products.

Under the partnership, Central Retail will co-host major trade promotion events, such as the annual Vietnamese goods week in Thailand, while engaging in the Việt Nam International Sourcing Expo, helping bridge Vietnamese suppliers with international retail systems. Besides, the Thai corporation commits to providing technical support for Vietnamese firms so that their products are able to hit the shelves of its supermarket chains and shopping centres.

The company also plans to research and develop agricultural production projects that meet both domestic and international quality standards, while participating in brand-building initiatives for Việt Nam's specialty agricultural products.

In the same vein, MM Mega Market (MM), one of Việt Nam’s largest modern wholesalers and retailers, is expanding its footprint. With 21 wholesale centres and supermarkets nationwide, six procurement stations, eight B2B delivery warehouses, and a network of hundreds of farmers, MM is becoming a key engine driving the consumption and distribution of Vietnamese products.

Notably, Vietnamese products constitute over 80 per cent of MM’s inventory. The company’s warehouse facilities play a crucial role in preserving and distributing Việt Nam’s agricultural products like pork and fruits and vegetables, contributing to market stability during challenging periods and supporting local product consumption.

Umesh Pandey, a representative from Thai trade office, said Thai enterprises will continue expanding investment and seeking cooperation opportunities in Việt Nam, from wholesale to retail operations and even high-end market segment.

To advance the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese products” campaign this year, the MoIT has strengthened communications work to raise public awareness of Vietnamese enterprises’ production capacity while elevating the status of Vietnamese products and enhancing their quality and competitiveness so that they are able to conquer Vietnamese consumers.

The ministry has paid due attention to blending traditional trade with digital platforms to capture the untapped potential in the domestic market.

Besides, it plans to establish foundations for a fair and healthy competition environment that mobilises all economic sectors to participate in and contribute to economic growth through institutional improvements and transparent legal frameworks. The ministry has outlined a commitment to removing unnecessary and unclear business conditions, carrying out strong institutional reform, and improving business climate, helping consolidate business and citizen confidence.

Focus will be also channeled to removing obstacles and supporting business recovery across foundational industries, export-oriented sectors, and supporting industries. Consumption stimulus measures will be carried out through nationwide trade promotion activities and large-scale promotional campaigns to drive domestic economic growth.

Complementing these efforts, the ministry’s plan highlighted strengthening inspection over and settlement of smuggled goods, counterfeits, intellectual property violations, and food safety breaches, with heightened scrutiny of e-commerce violations, origin fraud, and illegal transshipment activities. — VNS