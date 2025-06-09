Politics & Law
PM welcomes Bolt to Vietnamese market

June 09, 2025 - 10:38
Prime Minister welcomed Bolt’s market entry and supported its expansion in Việt Nam, as has been done for other international start-ups in transport and delivery.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) meets with Jevgeni Kabanov, president of Global Public Policy at Bolt, a ride-hailing start-up headquartered in Estonia. — VGP Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính invited Estonia-based Bolt transport and delivery company to join the Vietnamese market during a meeting with the company's business leaders during his official visit to the Baltic country.

He said that this is a highly promising sector in Việt Nam, a country with a population of over 100 million and rapidly growing demand, especially as e-commerce continues to thrive. Việt Nam is targeting GDP growth of 8 per cent or higher in 2025, and double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030, which will require strong business growth.

Expressing support for green transportation, green services and the sharing economy, the Prime Minister welcomed Bolt’s market entry and supported its expansion in Việt Nam, as has been done for other international start-ups in transport and delivery.

He encouraged Bolt to engage in fair competition, create jobs, and bring benefits to the public. He also advised the company to scale its operations gradually, from small to large, and from major cities to rural areas, and to consider investing in and developing additional services and business models.

The Prime Minister emphasised there is “no reason Bolt should not succeed in Việt Nam”, stating that any service that is affordable, fast, high quality and convenient will naturally be embraced by the public. He instructed relevant authorities to work with Hồ Chí Minh City to promptly process Bolt’s licensing procedures under the law, ensuring transparency.

He said that the Vietnamese Government will continue to create favourable and lawful conditions for Estonian investors to operate efficiently and sustainably in Việt Nam, based on a principle of harmonised interests and shared risks.

Bolt currently operates in around 55 countries and serves approximately 200 million users worldwide. In Asia, the company launched services in Thailand in 2021 and has since created jobs for more than 50,000 drivers.

Bolt offers a range of services, including ride-hailing by car and two-wheelers, scooter rentals, and delivery of food and goods. The company has expressed its intention to expand into the Vietnamese market and has requested early approval from relevant authorities to commence operations. — BIZHUB

 

 

