Vietnamese student abroad launches new book inspired by HCM City’s symbolic landmarks

HCM CITY – HCM City’s strategic location within Southeast Asia positions it as a potential major economic hub in the region.

The city has witnessed numerous significant historical events and is home to iconic architectural landmarks that reflect various stages of its development.

These landmarks have inspired many studies and publications, including the bilingual book Iconic Cultural Heritage Works of Ho Chi Minh City by Lưu Phương Trực, a 20-year who is currently an undergraduate student at Denison University in the US, majoring in history.

The 200-page book takes readers on a journey through three architectural gems of Việt Nam’s bustling metropolis – the Hồ Chí Minh City Museum, the Hồ Chí Minh Central Post Office, and the Independence Palace. At each stop, readers will learn about the history, architecture, current usage and conservation of these landmarks.

The English-Vietnamese book is vividly illustrated by many colourful photos of the city and the buildings which have been taken or collected by its author.

“I studied and live in district one so I have had the opportunity to visit many of these buildings which have always fascinated me for how different they are compared to their surrounding counterparts as well as an interest on the impact of French Colonialism in Sài Gòn (present HCM City),” Trực told Việt Nam News about his inspiration for his new book.

“These architectural works help build a history for HCM city. It helps give a sense of history and internationalism to the city which I think is what HCM city and its people represent. A city with a varied history that is striving towards the future.

“While there are certainly many more iconic buildings in HCM City, I chose these three because I believe they best capture the city's global character and history. Each reflects a different era and influence, from colonial architecture to modernist design and national symbolism.

“More importantly, I have a personal connection to these sites. They’ve stayed with me, not just as landmarks, but as places where I felt history come alive. Although I do wish I could have included more, I wanted this book to reflect something meaningful, both to me and to the story of the city.”

According to Trực, the Independence Palace has to be the most special out of the three, since it was the only one that was “'home brewed'. Unlike the other two buildings, the palace was designed by a Vietnamese – architect Ngô Viết Thụ from July 1, 1962 to October 31, 1966, carrying a deep cultural and philosophical meaning embedded in its architectural design. The architect sought to convey cultural significance through every detail, blending modern architectural styles with traditional Eastern philosophy, rituals, and the nation’s identity.

“I would like to think that the Independence Palace stands as a symbol of Vietnamese reunification,” Trực said.

It took him about two months to search for documents and sources while also setting up a framework for the book. During this time, Trực visited the buildings to understand their atmosphere and establish a deeper connection with these architectural works. For his research, he gathered information from the websites of each building, as well as French documents detailing when they were built, why they were constructed, and who designed them.

The main challenge he faced was finding reliable information. Sometimes, the details were incorrect yet widely accepted, which required him to consult foreign sources for verification. For example, many mistakenly believe that Gustave Eiffel designed the Saigon Central Post Office.

He said: “What I want people to take away is that history is all around us. Every building, street, and structure, whether it’s newly built or centuries old, holds a story. In places like the Independence Palace, the HCM City Museum, or the Saigon Central Post Office, these stories aren’t just about bricks and architecture; they’re about people, decisions, struggles, and changes.

“If you take a moment to really look, or to sit down and listen, whether that’s through a guide, a plaque, or even just the atmosphere of a place, you’ll start to uncover layers of meaning that go beyond what’s visible. And in doing that, you might not only learn something new about the place but also about the society that shaped it and maybe even about yourself.” — VNS