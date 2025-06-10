‘Phở’ – the soul of Vietnam simmering Europe

BRUSSELS — In the heart of Belgium’s Brussels, a modest yet heartfelt symposium became a symbol of cultural pride, unfolding Vietnam’s phở and the Vietnamese culinary map in Europe.

As part of the activities marking 35 years of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU), the event transformed a simple discussion about food into a testament of how culinary tradition can promote the enduring connection of the Vietnamese communities across the continent.

Organised by the "We Love Phở" network in collaboration with the Vietnamese Young Business Association in Europe, the Vietnamese Business Association in Belgium, and the Vietnam-Pacific Intercultural Center in Brussels, it drew Vietnamese expatriates from Ireland, the UK, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, not merely as chefs, entrepreneurs, or journalists, but fundamentally as the Vietnamese people carrying the homeland’s phở in their hearts.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Mai Hải Lâm, a Vietnamese in Poland, said phở transcends being a mere dish to part of the national identity. He recalled his old mornings beside a steaming bowl of phở, with the fragrant broth conjuring an entire childhood.

Lam and many other Vietnamese expats then established the “We Love Phở” network, envisioning the iconic dish as a cultural bridge that could bring Vietnam closer to the world.

Today, "We Love Phở" spans 17 European countries, stretching from Western to Eastern Europe, from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean. Each phở restaurant, each Vietnamese chef serves as a cultural ambassador, carrying the flavours of homeland to international diners.

Meanwhile, Đoàn Thái Hợp, a businessman in Turkey’s Istanbul – where fewer than 200 Vietnamese reside, expresses his desire to introduce phở to the city. For him, phở is a bridge to tell Vietnam’s story to the world, even in distant lands and those where the S-shaped nation remains largely unknown.

Beyond phở stores, “We Love Phở” is developing the first-ever Vietnamese culinary map in Europe, with nearly 5,000 restaurants and eateries across the continent. The initiative helps both Vietnamese communities and visitors easily locate authentic Vietnamese flavours abroad. The map is scheduled for official launch this September.

The campaign to bring 500,000 bowls of phở to the world has captured attention. Extending through 2028, it aims at popularising Vietnamese culinary culture in one bowl at a time.

Despite challenges ahead, from convincing business owners to expanding community connections, Lam and his collaborators believe that through love, persistence, and connection, phở will be recognised as part of the world’s culinary heritage. — VNA/VNS