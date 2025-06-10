Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

“Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space” abroad strengthen Việt Nam’s int’l ties

June 10, 2025 - 10:46

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on June 9 hosted an international workshop in Hà Nội, connecting online with Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions worldwide to discuss the development of “Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space” abroad.

Hồ Chí Minh monument in Vladivostok City, Russia. Photo vietnamplus.vn

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ emphasised that President Hồ Chí Minh, a visionary leader and cultural icon, laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s diplomacy. His life and legacy continue to inspire global peace, cooperation, and national identity.

The ministry has coordinated with agencies and localities to promote his ideals globally through various cultural and diplomatic initiatives. Across more than 30 countries, locations such as schools, parks, streets, and memorial sites bearing his name have helped foster international friendship.

The workshop highlighted the ongoing effort to standardise and expand the concept of "Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space" at embassies and representative offices abroad. These spaces are envisioned not only as memorial sites but also as platforms to share his values and connect cultures.

A workshop dedicated to expanding Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space internationally was held by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

Participants, including scholars, diplomats, and cultural experts, discussed how to make the spaces reflect both historical reverence and modern engagement. Activities could include seminars, exhibitions, and interactive learning for overseas Vietnamese communities and international friends.

UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan W. Baker reaffirmed support for the initiative, noting that Hồ Chí Minh’s values, especially on lifelong learning, resonate globally and align with UNESCO’s mission for inclusive, sustainable development.

The project aims to deepen people-to-people ties, foster mutual understanding, and present a modern, culturally rooted image of Việt Nam abroad. — VNA/VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts large-scale culture, heritage festival

The Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival 2025 from October 31 to November 9 is expected to create a vibrant cultural exchange space, promote cultural cooperation between Hà Nội and localities and countries, and bring cultural heritage into contemporary life, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the capital's cultural industry.
Life & Style

Dancing to the rhythms of hearts: Vietnamese duo inspires others

Việt Nam’s dance sport duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang recently won the gold medal in the Latin dance Category A (the highest level) for middle-aged athletes at the World Masters Games in Taipei (China). They also earned the silver in Category D and the bronze in Category C at the same event. Their success has inspired many middle-aged people to take up dance sport to improve their health and well-being.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom