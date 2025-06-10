“Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space” abroad strengthen Việt Nam’s int’l ties

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on June 9 hosted an international workshop in Hà Nội, connecting online with Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions worldwide to discuss the development of “Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space” abroad.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ emphasised that President Hồ Chí Minh, a visionary leader and cultural icon, laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s diplomacy. His life and legacy continue to inspire global peace, cooperation, and national identity.

The ministry has coordinated with agencies and localities to promote his ideals globally through various cultural and diplomatic initiatives. Across more than 30 countries, locations such as schools, parks, streets, and memorial sites bearing his name have helped foster international friendship.

The workshop highlighted the ongoing effort to standardise and expand the concept of "Hồ Chí Minh Cultural Space" at embassies and representative offices abroad. These spaces are envisioned not only as memorial sites but also as platforms to share his values and connect cultures.

Participants, including scholars, diplomats, and cultural experts, discussed how to make the spaces reflect both historical reverence and modern engagement. Activities could include seminars, exhibitions, and interactive learning for overseas Vietnamese communities and international friends.

UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan W. Baker reaffirmed support for the initiative, noting that Hồ Chí Minh’s values, especially on lifelong learning, resonate globally and align with UNESCO’s mission for inclusive, sustainable development.

The project aims to deepen people-to-people ties, foster mutual understanding, and present a modern, culturally rooted image of Việt Nam abroad. — VNA/VNS